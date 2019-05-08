CLEARWATER – Dessert at the Museum is set for Saturday, May 11, at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum in Clearwater, 1 to 4 p.m. Visit the museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert. Everyone is welcome. Donations will be accepted.
The museum is located in the Grange Hall in Clearwater, 4 miles off Hwy 13 on Sally Ann Rd.
The Elk City Wagon Road Museum is a look back in time at the late 1800s, early 1900s in the area. The settlements of Clearwater, Harpster, and Stites were happening as well as the construction of the Wagon Road to Elk City. The Wagon Road was built to haul supplies to the booming mining camps along the way to Elk City. Previously supplies were hauled over the ancient Nez Perce Trail.
