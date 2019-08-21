COTTONWOOD – Showcasing their best, kids worked the floor last Saturday, Aug. 17, for the annual Idaho County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale. Held at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, the fair culminates in this sale that this year featured a total 205 animals with a total sale of $250,760.
Sale breakdown is as follows:
A total 60 lambs were sold, $7.69 per pound average price, $1,109.76 per head average price, and $57,707.75 gross.
Lamb grand champion was Colby Canaday of Grangeville with a 129-pound lamb ($1.02 floor price, $12.50 per pound), bought by The Tire Guy. Lamb reserve champion was Natalie Goecker of Cottonwood with a 123-pound lamb ($1.01 floor, $8 per pound), bought by St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics.
A total seven goats were sold, $11.15 per pound average price, $1,536.50 per head average price, and $6,146 gross.
Goat grand champion was Rose Sherrer of Grangeville with a 76-pound goat ($1.82 floor, $10 per pound), bought by Christensen Orthodontics. Goat reserve champion was Mikayla Rowland of Cottonwood with a 74-pound goat ($1.81 floor, $10 per pound), bought by Les Schwab Tire Center.
A total 115 hogs were sold, $4.23 per pound average price, $1,092.85 per head average price, and $122,399.25 gross.
Hog grand champion was Wyatt Crea of Cottonwood with a 263-pound swine ($0.57 floor, $7 per pound), bought by St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics. Hog reserve champion was Kieran Gallagher of Grangeville with a 280-pound swine ($0.56 floor, $4.50 per pound), bought by Camas Body Shop.
A total 23 steers were sold, $2.14 per pound average price, $2,389.15 per head average price, and $64,507 gross.
Steer grand champion was Sydney Rylaarsdam of Grangeville with a 1,273-pound steer ($1 floor, $3.10 per pound), bought by Intermountain Feeds. Steer reserve champion was Mason Klapprich of Grangeville with a 1,356-pound steer ($0.99 floor, $2.40 per pound), bought by Cottonwood Veterinary Service.
Of those animals sold, buyers directed four lambs and three hogs to the food bank, and one lamb to the Cottonwood Senior Center.
