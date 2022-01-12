The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is now accepting public comments on the proposed actions of the Red Siegel forest management project, located approximately eight miles southeast of Elk City. The project is located on the forest’s Red River Ranger District and is being designed to improve forest resilience to insect and disease infestation and reduce hazardous wildfire fuels in the area.
Review the project proposal online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59667. This comment period ends Feb. 4.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to analyze the Red Siegel project under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act for insect and disease infestation. Per the Act, no more than 3,000 acres of the approximately 47,000–acre total project area would undergo active treatment activities. Forest management actions completed as part of the proposed Red Siegel project would improve the safety of firefighters and the public in the project area, and timber products harvested as a result of these forest management actions would support local economies.
The proposal includes forest management activities that would result in openings greater than 40 acres in size. Within these openings, individual seed and shelter trees would be retained, as well as large trees, snags, seeps, and other unique structural or habitat features.
For information, view project details online or contact Chandra Neils, NEPA Planner: chandra.neils@usda.gov.
Comments can be submitted by email at comments-northern-nezperce-red-river@usda.gov. Acceptable formats for electronic submission are text or HTML email, Adobe portable document format (.PDF), and formats viewable in Microsoft Office applications (Word, etc.). Include “Red Siegel” in the subject line and include name and contact information.
