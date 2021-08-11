Last week’s wind storm resulted in outages for Avista customers across the Clearwater Valley area.

Avista reported approximately 678 customers were affected, following a disruption in electrical service last Thursday, Aug. 5, that lasted for varying areas from approximately three to 6.5 hours.

Outages impacted customers in and around the communities of Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City and Dixie. The outages were on three different feeders and started at different times.

According to Avista communications manager, David Vowels, “Some of the outages overlapped in time as crews worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

