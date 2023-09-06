RANGEVILLE — A newly elected trustee on the Syringa Hospital board has questions about its board code of conduct.
“I have a problem with part ‘E’ in the board code of conduct,” trustee Joel Cleary stated at the Aug. 22 Syringa Hospital meeting. Newcomer Cleary was elected to a six-year position on the board in May.
The board code of conduct reads “Effective governance is critical to the long-term success of Syringa Hospital and Clinics. It is vital that each and every board member take their responsibilities seriously and pledge their best efforts to follow this code of conduct. In pursuit of governance excellence, I pledge to: (the list includes items A through K with E reading: Fully support the decisions of the majority once a decision has been reached, even if I am in the minority.”
Cleary stated this part of the code curtails board members if they cannot talk about opposing beliefs.
“It doesn’t hurt to have diverse opinions,” he said.
Trustee Shireene Hale said diversity of opinion is good, but once something is researched, discussed, and voted on, “I don’t feel going around talking about it does any good.”
“I just don’t think it’s honest, pretending everyone agrees,” Cleary said.
“If we are divided in public after a decision is made, it’s a disservice to the community,” trustee Jerry Zumalt said.
“I disagree,” Cleary answered.
CEO Abner King said he did not feel part E stated there could not be diverse opinions or that board members were not allowed to express their feelings.
Zumalt moved to accept the code as written and trustees present all voted yes with the exception of Cleary. Cleary then asked for an oral poll vote and requested it be recorded in the meeting minutes.
