RIGGINS — Salmon River School District 243 patrons won’t be coming to the voter booths for a school levy May 17.
A clerical error on the legal notices and ballots that listed the cost per thousand instead of the cost per $100,000 has made the election null and void.
“It was a simple human, clerical error, but there is nothing we can do about it for the May 17 election,” said trustee Cody Killmar.
The board voted Monday night at a special meeting to suspend the election until the next available time, which is Aug. 30; coincidentally, that is the district’s first day of school for the 2022-23 year. The levy request will remain at $495,000. Tuesday morning, the district put out a formal request to the county for the levy to be withdrawn from May 17.
“The state sets four election dates per year and August is the next one,” Killmar said. He explained the notices and ballots set for May 17 could not legally be altered in any way.
Voters who go to the polls will see the election still listed for the levy, however, it will be crossed out.
“It’s too bad it happened, but mistakes do occur, and we will move forward,” Killmar said. “Nothing has changed as far as the needs of our children, and we know our community has always been supportive of our students and the schools.”
