Cloninger purchases Asker’s Harvest Foods

GRANGEVILLE – Times, they are a changing. Asker’s Harvest Foods has been purchased by the Jerry Cloninger family and will soon change its name to Cloninger’s Marketplace.
Asker’s was opened in 1932 and was owned and/or managed by four generations of the family with Kevin and Nancy Asker as the current owners, and their daughter, Alicia, as manager.
“I was born in Grangeville and I’ve known Kevin most all my life,” Jerry Cloninger said on Wednesday, April 3. “My grandfather actually worked at the store for Kevin’s grandfather.”
Cloninger was in Grangeville last week with his management team re-interviewing all current store employees.
“We want to make sure we have enough people in place to run the store and also see who we need to hire,” he explained. “We want to be able to keep everyone employed.”
Manager of the store will be Lucia Charley. The turnover is expected to take place around May 1.
“The whole process is still going through the banks, so the date isn’t exact,” Cloninger said.
He expressed thanks to the Askers and “I wish Kevin and Nancy the best in their retirement – they deserve it,” he said.
Cloninger said he is eager to expand their coverage area. They currently own the Cloninger Marketplace grocery stores in both Kamiah and Kooskia.
“We’re just really excited for this opportunity,” he said.
The store will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Those who are interested in employment should call the store at 208-983-0680 or 208-935-2151 and request an application. The Grangeville store is located at 415 West Main Street.
