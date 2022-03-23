GRANGEVILLE — After nearly 40 years in existence, the Idaho County Clothing Bank has closed its doors.
The charitable ministry was located inside the Christian Reformed Church, founded by Marsha Greenwood, wife of local doctor William Greenwood, in the early 1980s. Greenwood worked at the clothing bank for 17 years prior to her death in 2000.
“It’s just a different era,” said volunteer Ruth Vrieling. “We have not had anyone come in for a year.”
In years past, the Department of Health and Welfare’s Self Reliance Program employees (food stamps and Medicaid) would refer clients to the clothing bank who needed assistance. The needs would range from kids’ clothing and clothing for interviews to general needs following a house fire or other tragedy. Now, that program does not have a presence in Grangeville, so those referrals are non-existent.
The clothing bank had several managers throughout the years, including Greenwood, Cathy Bell, Nancy Asker and Maryann Gulotta. In early days it was open each Monday afternoon and later went to once a month.
“We would like to thank the community for the many years of support and contributions,” Gulotta said. “We are sad to announce the closing, effective immediately.”
She said this came after consultation with many people in the community.
“This decision was not taken lightly, and, in fact, it has been a year of prayerful contemplation,” said Gulotta.
No further donations will be accepted and all clothing has been donated to Loving Hands and More in Kamiah. For questions, contact Gulotta at 208-791-4282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.