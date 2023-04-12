Grangeville zones 2023 photo

An overview of city zones within Grangeville with green being industrial, red and blue are residential zones A and B, respectively, and yellow is commercial.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — With development pending within two years, a proposed animal rescue shelter in Grangeville received good news last week as the city plans to modify code to allow such usage within the industrial zone.

The change must go through a Planning and Zoning Commission review and then recommendation to the Grangeville City Council. If approved, this smooths the path for annexing ARF’s property along the truck route into the city and providing water and sewer services to the facility, tentatively set for construction in 2024.

