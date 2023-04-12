GRANGEVILLE — With development pending within two years, a proposed animal rescue shelter in Grangeville received good news last week as the city plans to modify code to allow such usage within the industrial zone.
The change must go through a Planning and Zoning Commission review and then recommendation to the Grangeville City Council. If approved, this smooths the path for annexing ARF’s property along the truck route into the city and providing water and sewer services to the facility, tentatively set for construction in 2024.
Last week’s April 3 meeting continued discussion started last month where ARF was seeking a guarantee of city services, but without annexation, the last of which is a code requirement in this process for properties that are contiguous to the municipality. That guarantee of city support will be part of ARF’s presentation to the Idaho County Commission at some point, as the group seeks an exception to the county’s subdivision ordinance concerning land proposed for its shelter project.
At issue is the city’s industrial zone D, which currently does not allow kennels or animal shelters, nor is there a process in place to provide city-authorized permission, such as through a conditional use permit.
“Our real concern is without a change in the zone, we’d have to have a conditional use permit,” explained Terri Tackett, ARF president, to the council. For many on its board, the concern is the temporary nature of this permit, and on the conditions the city may place on the shelter that could conflict with its operations and its as-yet undetermined service parameters — such as allowed animal occupancy and timelines for moving animals to other facilities or for adoption.
Were ARF not to receive services, it has the option to install a well and septic system, which is not its preferred option, according to Tackett, who added that these actions may be challenged by the city anyway. Mayor Wes Lester later noted the expense for all that could be for naught, as a future council could potentially force annex the ARF property into city limits, as it is less than five acres.
“ARF wants to do this as a community service,” she said, under its nonprofit mission to get animals into a safe and secure environment. “If the zoning were changed, I think the board would be more comfortable with annexation, because then we know we’re there and can spend a half-million dollars on a place and it’s not going away.”
Council discussion worked through the options on how to accommodate ARF’s request, with cautions by both Lester and city attorney Matt Jessup that these were neither too broad to “open the floodgates” in the industrial zone to these uses, nor too narrow that show preference for one specific special interest.
Out of this, Jessup recommended considering adding language that defined the parameters of an animal rescue shelter, operation of which would be excluded from prohibited uses, namely kennels: operated privately, for profit, housing animals for extended periods. In general, a shelter would be defined as operated under either government or a nonprofit, not as a commercial enterprise, and for the temporary housing for dogs or cats for adoption.
“I think that’s my sticking point: shelter or kennel,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “They are two different things and we treat them as the same thing and they shouldn’t be.”
Council consensus was for Jessup and city administrator Tonya Kennedy to work on proposed language for P&Z to address at its May meeting. Tentatively, its recommendation to the council will be discussed at a June meeting.
“Nothing goes fast in government,” Lester smiled.
