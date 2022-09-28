Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Draft changes to city code finalized last week would clarify the what and when of on-street trailer parking, as well as animal use within certain zones in town, and both set up an infraction penalty for violators.

Though public comment has been taken in both issues, residents still have an opportunity to review changes and comment prior to ordinances being adopted.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments