GRANGEVILLE — Draft changes to city code finalized last week would clarify the what and when of on-street trailer parking, as well as animal use within certain zones in town, and both set up an infraction penalty for violators.
Though public comment has been taken in both issues, residents still have an opportunity to review changes and comment prior to ordinances being adopted.
On revisions to the trailer ordinance, these will be available at city hall, through the city website and posted on Facebook. Council will next review the ordinance at its Oct. 3 meeting.
For the animal ordinance, this has been directed to the city Planning and Zoning Commission, which will address it in an upcoming meeting and set a public hearing to take comment. Following this, it will be referred back to the council — possibly with recommendations for changes — and regarding ordinance adoption.
Proposed ordinances for both matters were reviewed at the Sept. 19 city council meeting. For on-street trailer parking, issues to be resolved are due to obstruction and unsightliness, as well as city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing. On animal use, this specifically concerns residential zone B, clarifying usage on allowed animals: one cow, two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and rabbits and poultry. Two public hearings on each issue were held at meetings this summer.
So, what is changed?
•
For on-street trailer parking, the city has proposed limiting this between Nov. 1 to April 30. Adopting this date allows for summer recreation vehicle usage where trailers are involved, and then ordering these be moved to allow for winter city snowplowing. The sole exception to this are trailers utilized for construction services during an ongoing project, for which a permit must be obtained.
Trailers that are inoperable and unable to be moved are prohibited. Year-round, trailers are prohibited from parking within 40 feet of an intersection, to avoid impeding traffic. This ordinance does not affect logging truck trailers, which are already addressed in a separate city code.
“When I read this trailer ordinance, this is a snowplow ordinance,” Mayor Wes Lester said. “This is to keep trailers off the streets so the guys can plow snow.”
•
For animal usage, what has changed is clarifying what and how many can be on a property within residential zone B and industrial zone D, based on the available square footage.
On lots not less than 5,000 square feet, up to six chickens and 25 rabbits may be kept; and one additional chicken for each additional 1,250 square feet per lot for a total 12. A coop, hutch and/or run must be located in rear or side lot of a residential property, must comply with setback requirements, and it is unlawful to keep or maintain it less than 15 feet from any existing residence without express consent of the owner. For lots not less than 10,000 square feet, a person may keep up to one cow, horse, goat, sheep or llama, and an additional animal for each additional 5,000 square feet of real property.
Regarding keeping more than one animal on a single lot, the ordinance proposes the amount of area required to keep these shall be equal to or greater to the minimum square-foot areas required.
Within zones B and D, no male chickens are allowed, nor are uncastrated rabbits, cows, horses, goats, sheep or llamas. The ordinance also establishes requirements for adequate fencing and preventing public nuisances (such as noise or odor, or damage to adjacent property).
How much buffer between neighbors was discussed at Monday’s meeting. The compromise ended with 15 feet for a coop, hutch and/or run, but it started with councilors Pete Land and Beryl Grant suggesting 30 to 50 feet to provide reasonable distancing from the noise and nuisance of chickens.
“Then you are taking away people’s lots,” commented councilor Dylan Canaday, with he and councilor Mike Peterson noting the 30 to 50 feet distances were problematic in placing coops, especially in small lot sizes that city administrator Tonya Kennedy noted many in zone B are only 50 feet wide.
On this placement, the proposed ordinance notes it should be 15 feet from any existing residence, which includes pools, hot tubs, garages, decks patios and fire pits. Canaday asked whether the code should clarify a nonmovable fire pit:
“What happens if I don’t like my neighbor and I don’t like their chickens?” he smiled. “I can keep moving my fire pit closer and closer.”
•
For both proposed ordinances, the council has addressed the lack of enforcement “teeth” in each by proposing that violation is a $67 citation. Concern raised during Monday’s meeting was on how this would be exercised.
“Honestly, I think the police department has been pretty easy to work with in the past,” said Mayor Wes Lester. “I don’t think they’re going to follow people with trailers around and start handing out tickets.”
City attorney Adam Green elaborated the system has multiple levels of discretion built in.
“First, always is the officer on the scene,” he said, who had the discretion to provide someone a warning. If a ticket is issued, the next level is the prosecutor who has the discretion to pursue charges or another remedy. “I do that all the time,” he said. (Green also serves as Idaho County deputy prosecuting attorney.) The third level is the judge who has the option to dismiss the case if it doesn’t meet the requirements for prosecution.
