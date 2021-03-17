BOISE — S1,136 goes on to the Idaho house, following passage last Friday, March 12, by the senate. The bill would revise Idaho code to clarify and limit the powers of the governor during episodes of extreme emergency. The bill came as a result of concerns of executive overreach, specifically Governor Brad Little’s restrictions put into play a year ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to bill language, the code revision would provide limitations on the amount of time a governor may maintain a declaration of extreme peril without concurrence by the legislature, protect Idaho workers as essential, reaffirms the legislature’s authority to end emergency declarations and/or emergency regulations, prevents the suspension of the right to peaceable assembly and free exercise of religion, protects Idahoan’s rights to bear arms during emergencies and prohibits a governor from unilaterally altering or suspending Idaho code.
“It doesn’t reduce the power of the governor to declare disasters for emergencies, such as floods,” explained Sen. Carl Crabtree, in an interview from Boise last Friday, but it restricts the office’s power as related to pandemics. If approved, the governor in a similar situation could implement the same restrictions as was seen in 2020; however, Crabtree explained these could not be ongoing restrictions. After 60 days, the legislature would have to be called together to approve whether such restrictions would continue.
“The Senate majority caucus has worked together and with our constituents to clarify the powers of the Governor during a state of emergency,” said Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, in a prepared statement. “This legislation would ensure that in times of extreme peril, Idahoans maintain their sovereignty and local control while also protecting the safety of all citizens. It would prevent the formation of a dangerous precedent where a governor could unilaterally restrict individuals’ liberties by suspending Idaho code with no input from citizens or their legislature.”
The bill passed with a vote of 27-7-1.
In unrelated legislative news, Crabtree said an approximate $2 billion budget was approved in JFAC last Friday that would put more than $2 billion into k-12 education. This next goes on to the house for review and consideration for approval.
“It includes almost $100 million in new nondiscretionary adjustments, which include teacher salary improvements,” Crabtree said, and it restores the 5 percent hit the education department took — along with all other budgets — by the board of examiners last May due to the pandemic. The budget will also include $250 million in COVID relief funds, as well as health insurance benefits. What might COVID relief funds go toward?
“As an example, the Orofino school district is using it to improve its ventilation system, so as not to have as many problems with viral infection distribution,” he said.
The senate has also worked to include competitive bidding is conducted by the Idaho State Department of Education, according to Crabtree.
According to a Lewiston Tribune article in January, Idaho lawmakers reviewed contracting procedures at the state department of education after concerns were raised regarding the number of sole source or no-bid contracts being awarded. From information obtained through a public records request, the Tribune found the agency spent nearly $30 million on single-source contracts during the past two years.
“The idea here is to save taxpayer money,” Crabtree said, asking the department to report on all contracts greater than $25,000, “as we’ve seen some problems here in the past.”
A bill introduced last week would allow for full-day kindergarten, and what comes with this is a little property tax relief, according to Crabtree.
“This building is full of wonderful ideas, but we have to find out a way to pay for them,” he said. Statewide, approximately 80 kindergarten programs are being paid for by property taxes. “We want to take some of that burden off of taxpayers and have this paid for by state money,” he said, through sales and income tax, and not the property tax.
Behind the bill is concern kids aren’t ready with the basics when they hit first grade. In Crabtree’s weekly video, he noted, “Statewide, only 60 percent of kids who show up are ready for school, and I’ve heard that for our Clearwater area kids, maybe even 80 percent of them aren’t ready. So, we’ve got a problem to solve.”
With this, kids are school-ready, and state residents see some tax relief. He clarified the kindergarten program is optional; this is for families to decide on participation and, “if they choose to do so, this may be an opportunity to help them with their children’s lives.”
While the bill is not yet out of the house, Crabtree said, “I think this is going to grow some legs. It’s supported by agriculture, by education people everywhere, and we think we can pay for it, and with it comes some property tax relief.”
(0) comments
