Acknowledging this year has been challenging for everyone in the agriculture industry, Columbia Grain International (CGI) decided it wanted to find meaningful ways to support local communities to enact change.
CGI launched its Cultivating Community Christmas Campaign, which motivates its teams across the northern tier of the U.S. to join together and volunteer at local charities to give back. From Oregon to Idaho, Montana to North Dakota, and every CGI facility in-between, CGI teams rallied together to find out what their communities needed most this holiday season and how to lend their talent and time to make a difference.
“Our team here talked it over, and we decided we wanted to continue what we did last year with the local Toys for Tots,” said Brandon Rehder, CGI manager for the South Camas Prairie area.
Rehder said this year, they opened up their donation efforts not only to employees, but also to its growers and producers.
“We mentioned our donation boxes in the daily e-mails, and the response has been overwhelming,” Rehder said. “We appreciate our employees and all those growers and producers who so freely gave.”
The CGI South Camas Prairie area includes seven employees and covers the areas of Grangeville, Cottonwood, Fenn and Big Butte.
“We were able to bring in about 25 percent more toys than we did last year,” Rehder said, which amounted to about 125 toys. They also used monetary donations to purchase diapers and other needs for local families.
Rehder said when the company rolled out the program, his team could not think of a better way to help out locally for Christmas than through Toys for Tots.
“The employees and producers made it what it is — definitely a team effort,” he said.
CGI not only gave the toys and other donations, they also helped lift boxes and get items together the morning of the Toys for Tots distribution in Grangeville.
“I really appreciate all their help. We have a wonderful community,” organizer Julie Bentley said.
Rehder said CGI would like to continue working with Toys for Tots in the future.
“Julie is great to work with and we enjoyed being able to help out,” he said.
Rehder grew up in Cottonwood and graduated from Prairie High School. After being away for a time, he moved his family back to the area.
“I love raising my family here,” he said. “There is no place I would rather be.”
