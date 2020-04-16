Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests reminds the public to make comments for the draft revised land management plan by Monday, April 20th.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service released the revised draft land management plan for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in December. According to U.S. Forest Service officials, the plan has the potential to add nearly 4,000 new jobs to the region and as much as $160 million in additional labor income. The forests currently support roughly 2,100 jobs and contribute $83 million in annual labor income to surrounding communities, primarily from the timber industry and forest service expenditures.
“This plan will shape how we manage the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests for the next several decades,” said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert. “These lands are integral to our way of life and livelihoods and we need your feedback on the proposals for managing them.”
The plan emphasizes work with state partners, the Nez Perce Tribe, communities and other stakeholders in setting management priorities, and balances sustainable forest products, mining, grazing and recreation with active vegetation management and wildlife conservation. Each action alternative details the desired conditions and objectives that would provide the foundation of future management activities across the forest for the next 15 years or more.
The previous land management plans were developed for the Nez Perce National Forest and Clearwater National Forest in 1987. Since then, the forests were administratively consolidated and the region has experienced population growth, shifts in recreation trends, and changed forest conditions. Land management plans provide direction for how public lands are managed in the long term. These draft plans were developed through a process that involved the communities, publics and partners affected by the plan.
The Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) was released Dec. 20, 2019, initiating a 90-day comment period to obtain additional public feedback. That comment period was later extended 30 days and will end April 20, 2020, providing a full four months to comment. A series of 14 open-house public meetings were held between January and March 2020 across Idaho and western Montana to give the public an opportunity to engage with Forest Planning Staff and Leadership regarding the DEIS.
All project documents, informational video clips, and instructions on how to comment are located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website at http://bit.ly/NezClearFPR.
In addition, you can submit your comments directly at the following link:
For information: Forest Planner Zach Peterson, zachary.peterson@usda.gov, 208-935-4239.
