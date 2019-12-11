Public comment is open on proposed public lands restoration work by the Forest Service planned outside Grangeville.
As proposed, the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project outlines a combination of intermediate and regeneration timber harvest, fuels treatments including landscape prescribed burning, permanent and temporary road construction, associated road activities, road and trail management including conversion or decommissioning, watershed improvements in riparian areas and one project-specific forest plan amendment.
Located approximately 17 miles southeast of Grangeville, the project area encompasses approximately 30,000 acres of national forest system lands within the Mill Creek and Johns Creek watersheds, tributary to the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
Last month, Forest Supervisor, Cheryl Probert of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, prepared a Final Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIS) and draft Record of Decision (ROD) for the project, based on public input and the analysis conducted by an interdisciplinary team.
Probert identified alternative 2 as the option in the draft ROD. As part of the proposed work, this would include commercial timber harvest on 7,164 acres, and prescribed burning on 12,372 acres to treat natural fuels and activity residual fuels from harvest operation. The alternative proposed nine new miles of road construction and 23 miles of temporary road construction, and 25 miles of road decommissioning. To reduce sediment delivery and improve watershed health, actions include replacing 17 culverts, improving two trail stream crossings, planting riparian hardwoods on 87 acres, restoring soils on 75 acres, and 108 acres of meadow restoration.
The Final EIS and draft ROD documents and other project information are available for public review on the project website (www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43661).
