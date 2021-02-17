RIGGINS — Deadline is March 10 for public comment to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on a draft water reuse permit for Rapid River Water and Sewer District located south of Riggins.
According to DEQ, the district was constructed in the early 1970s and provides water and sanitation services to approximately 50 residential homes. An existing activated sludge wastewater treatment plant with a discharge to a subsurface distribution system provides sanitary sewer to residents.
DEQ developed the reuse permit to provide permitting coverage for the district’s existing subsurface system that ensures public health and the environment continued to be protected.
The draft permit and staff analysis are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office, Lewiston Regional Office, and on DEQ’s website.
Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or e-mail to Nicolas Hiebert, senior water quality engineer, 1118 F Street, Lewiston ID 83501; Nicolas.Hiebert@deq.idaho.gov.
