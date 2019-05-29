Public comment is sought on an Idaho Power Company proposal to construct a housing facility at the Circle C Administrative Site, located near Pittsburg Landing in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is preparing an environmental assessment for the project. Notice on the action is online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54261. For information: Andrea Holmquist, andrea.holmquist@usda.gov or 541-426-5533.
The proposed project is an activity implementing the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan and is subject to the pre-decisional objection process at 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.
Specific written comments (§218.2) on the proposed project will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of the legal notice in the Wallowa County Chieftain. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period.
