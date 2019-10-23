Public comment is being accepted on a U.S. Forest Service proposed regenerative work project set near Syringa.
The Stray Creek project proposes approximately 425 acres of regeneration harvest treatments on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, five miles north of Syringa. Proposed treatments would increase early-seral species diversity across the project area and provide economic benefits to rural communities.
The district invites the public to provide comments during a combined scoping and 30-day comment period. Comments should be submitted with 30 calendar days of the legal notice that was published in the Lewiston Tribune on Oct. 12.
For information: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53658 or contact Sara Daugherty, sara.daugherty@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.