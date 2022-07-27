GRANGEVILLE — Parking trailers on city streets? Let them be and leave the municipal ordinance as it is, stated the majority of public opinion expressed at last week’s Grangeville City Council meeting.
Last Monday, July 18, council held the second of two public meetings to take comment to use in consideration on whether to change code 9-2-15, On Street Parking of Trailers, and if so, how. Long-standing concerns brought the matter to a head early this summer as the council looked to resolve citizen issues with trailers due to obstruction and unsightliness, and city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing and street cleaning.
No decision was reached at the close of discussion, and Mayor Wes Lester set the council to advise on its solutions within the next two upcoming meetings.
“This is a rural area, and we need our flatbed trailers and pickup trailers for our livelihoods,” stated Gary Fowler, in one of six letters read at the meeting. He, along with Barry Kimbro, addressed issues with insufficient local storage for trailers, lack for many of available property space to get these off city streets, with Fowler adding many can’t afford to store these.
“Stuff is getting unreasonably expensive, and there is not room enough for one more expense,” Fowler said.
Steve Munson wrote, “Most cars have a higher profile and take up more space,” in comparison to trailers, noting he parks his five-by-eight foot trailer on the street, which bothers no one. If there are problems with visibility or eyesore, owners should be notified, he said, “but parking trailers on the street is no different than a car.”
“We understand the concerns with visibility and public safety,” wrote Jason and Sheila Key, “but that’s why the permit is in place.” For those trailers that are a hazard or sight restriction, the permits should either not be approved or revoked, and the trailer moved, and violators should have a fine or be towed at the owner’s expense.
“I feel it’s already overkill,” wrote Kimbro, noting that as long as trailers are in operating conditions and with proper tagging, “Then leave them alone,” and if parked where it’s an obstruction, “ask them to move.” Rather than on trailers, Kimbro said emphasis should be placed on speeding problems in town.
Speaking in person, Cindy Ruzicka said in the North Mill Street area where they live, “these are dirt roads, and there’s not a lot of room to park stuff.” Her family parks items on the street, moving these on and off when, for example, they prepare to go camping or her husband has to work on his logging truck. “At times, we’ve had to leave it overnight more than once,” she continued, but they leave room for school bus and garbage pickup access.
“I don’t know how you will enforce it in our part of town from Nezperce Street on down,” she said. “It will hurt a lot of us if you do, because there is no space to put stuff to store it.”
Two letters spoke in favor of enforcement to address issues, both current and future.
In her letter, Stites resident Bonnie Myers said she came to the area, “from a beautiful town that is overrun with homelessness.” Her focus was on occupied trailers, noting these should be in camping parks or storage and not permitted.
“We strongly agree with no trailer parking on Grangeville streets. It’s not pleasant to look at, it bottlenecks and restricts two-way traffic,” wrote Randy and Jean Vanderwall, and causes problems with mail and garbage services. “Residents complaining there is no place to park trailers should have thought of that before bringing them to town. The city is not responsible to provide a place to park trailers.” The Vanderwalls said the ordinance needs to be changed to address these problems, “and should be enforced with no exceptions.”
While as yet the council has no solutions to put forward, some agreement was voiced to provide enforcement “teeth,” such as a citation to allow police to address problems impacting public safety and obstruction. City staff suggested options to consider, such as restricting trailer parking during winter — Nov. 1 to April 1 — when recreation is down, to allow for snowplowing. Another was an improved permit system with a visible sticker that is easier to monitor and also provide policing authority to cite violators. Public works director Bob Mager added some mindfulness needed to be in permitting for some locations, such as Scott and Crooks streets, where it is too narrow to make it work. That last issue, narrow streets, is another factor in this discussion.
“There’s probably only four streets in Grangeville that are wide enough for cars to be parked on both sides, and for two cars meeting to pass safely,” Lester said. Councilor Scott Winkler expanded on that, noting if an average city street is 25 feet wide, and a seven-foot trailer is parked on either side, that leaves an 11-foot traffic lane, and even with one trailer, motorists still have to yield to let an oncoming one through.
“These people have very valid points,” said councilor Amy Farris. “Parking is minimal everywhere you go. We are a recreational community, a logging community. Trailers are in and out of here all the time.” She noted herself in this matter, as when family gathers at her home there can be up to nine vehicles and two horse trailers. She had the ability to move her fence and park trailers on her property, “but not everyone has that opportunity.”
Farris also said that while there are residents who do try to minimize on-street trailer parking and comply with current code, there are others who take advantage of the situation, resulting in those problems already discussed.
“It’s a really tough decision. It affects me, it affects my neighbors,” she said. It’s a lot to think about to come up with a reasonable decision.”
