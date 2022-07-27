Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Parking trailers on city streets? Let them be and leave the municipal ordinance as it is, stated the majority of public opinion expressed at last week’s Grangeville City Council meeting.

Last Monday, July 18, council held the second of two public meetings to take comment to use in consideration on whether to change code 9-2-15, On Street Parking of Trailers, and if so, how. Long-standing concerns brought the matter to a head early this summer as the council looked to resolve citizen issues with trailers due to obstruction and unsightliness, and city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing and street cleaning.

