Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt was recently appointed by the Idaho Association of Counties to fill one of two board positions on the Western Interstate Region (WIR).
The WIR is affiliated with the National Association of Counties (NACo) and is dedicated to the promotion of western interests within NACo. These interests include public land issues (use and conservation), community stability and economic development, and the promotion of the traditional Western way of life. Its membership consists of 15 western states, (Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, North Dakota and South Dakota) with membership funded through the individual state associations. The other board position is held by Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts.
Additionally, Brandt is also representing Idaho on the National Forest Counties and Schools Coalition (NFCSC), a coalition that has worked on re-authorization of the Secure Rural Schools and Self Determination Act (SRS).
According to a release from the Idaho County Commission, “Schools and highway districts in Idaho County have received roughly $6 million in SRS funds annually in recent years, funding that provides critical services to Idaho County residents. Knowing how heavily rural counties all across the United States rely on this funding, NFCSC is heavily invested in finding a long-term solution.”
Previously, Idaho was represented on the NFCSC by Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank, who recently retired.
