Skip Brandt and Randy Moore photo

Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt (right), pictured with Chief of the Forest Service Randy Moore at the September NACo PILT Fly-In.

 Contributed photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stressing the needs and struggles of rural communities in the west, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt was among five Gem State elected officials who attended the annual NACo PILT Fly-In last month.

During meetings, participants encouraged Congress to fully fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program and the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act (SRS), stressing the need for the funding in rural counties who are unable to tax federal land because of its tax exempt status nor share in revenues generated from activity on public lands.

