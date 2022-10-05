WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stressing the needs and struggles of rural communities in the west, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt was among five Gem State elected officials who attended the annual NACo PILT Fly-In last month.
During meetings, participants encouraged Congress to fully fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program and the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act (SRS), stressing the need for the funding in rural counties who are unable to tax federal land because of its tax exempt status nor share in revenues generated from activity on public lands.
Because counties are not able to charge property taxes on federal lands, the PILT program helps local governments fund services including road and bridge maintenance, law enforcement, search and rescue operations, fire protection, solid waste disposal and environmental compliance.
Congress has fully funded the program since 2008 and it’s relied on by 1,900 counties, the majority of which are rural counties in the West. PILT received just shy of $550 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
Brandt discussed the impact the loss of logging has had on federal funding for schools and county roads in Idaho County.
“It is so important for county and school folks to go back to D.C. every year to make sure the issue stays on the front burner,” Brandt said, on the trip. “Our delegation is, of course, on board and understands the issue well. However, we meet the Idaho offices to get insight to other office and what other issues might be pertinent to counties.”
“I am also realistic,” he continued. “I know that folks are not going to remember a commissioner from Idaho County, Idaho, after one meeting. That is why I keep going back. I now have Congressional Office staff, not from Idaho, call me to ask questions or to participate in hearings or events.”
Brandt attended as the NACo Western Interstate Region representative for the state, with the trip being funded by the state association.
At the fly-in, officials were able to meet with Senator Risch and Representative Fulcher as well as staff from Senator Crapo and Representative Simpson’s offices. In addition to meeting with Idaho’s delegation, Idaho county officials also met with congressional staffers from Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, and Utah. In addition to Capitol Hill visits, attendees participated in a roundtable discussion with Randy Moore, Chief of the US Forest Service, and Winnie Stachelberg, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator with the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The PILT Fly-In also provided county officials an opportunity to stress the importance of allocating Local and Tribal Consistency Funds to public lands counties. The National Association of Counties (NACo), IAC, and state associations from throughout the west submitted letters to the US Treasury encouraging them to distribute the funds as intended to public lands counties and to distribute funds using a formula similar to PILT.
— Information for this story came from reports by writers Meredith Moran, NACo; and Seth Grigg Share, Idaho Association of Counties.
