Commissioners approve stipend for volunteer recyclers

Idaho County Recycling volunteers will use a portion of the proceeds of the program they’ve run since 2009 to pay $200 monthly stipends to Grangeville and Cottonwood volunteer site managers, with the Idaho County commissioners’ approval Tuesday, June 18. The move keeps the program cost-neutral to the county, meaning the money does not come out of taxes or fees paid by local property owners.
Rather, the stipends are to be funded by the continued collection and sale of commodities such as cans and cardboard, which would otherwise be dumped along with the county’s regular trash.
With a new volunteer having answered longtime Cottonwood site manager Jay Hinterlong’s call for help before the stipends were approved, and with organizer Janie Fluharty confirming a new Grangeville volunteer site manager has been found, local recycling will continue.
But not as a new status quo.
County commission chairman Skip Brandt suggested the recyclers visit the Grangeville Highway District regarding the prospects for developing a drop-off site near Grangeville, and asked Commissioner Denis Duman to encourage contractor Simmons Sanitation of Kamiah to pursue construction of a transfer station near Cottonwood.
Duman said Simmons had a deal in the offing for a site “on Highway 7 somewhere” that fell through for lack of support from the highway district.
“He went to the highway district and they said ‘We’re going to require you to build this turn lane off of it, and an acceleration lane going the other direction,’” Duman said. “That put us out of the money on that entirely. It would cost more to do that than to build the whole facility to begin with.”
If developed, recycling would be managed at and integrated with Simmons’ facilities.
Beyond turning to stipends to help attract and retain key volunteers, the local recycling program is also under pressure from the cyclic change of prices on international commodities markets. China’s curtailment of plastics was widely reported last year, and Duman noted that the price of cardboard has been weak.
The Grangeville site will be closed the weekend of July 4, but will be open as usual later in the month.
