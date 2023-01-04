GRANGEVILLE — During the Dec. 27 Idaho County board of commissioners meeting, the board decided not to validate a section of Old Highway 18 in response to Joshua Palken’s petition. Palken, who owns land nearby, submitted the petition to the county on Aug. 16, 2022.
The board’s decision follows a public hearing held on Oct. 25 to hear evidence from Palken and others concerning Old Highway 18 (Forgotten 400 Road). Of the crowd of roughly 50 people at the Oct. 25 hearing, many testified either to support, oppose or make neutral comments about the petition.
The segment of old Highway 18 is near Elk City between the Red River Road and Highway 14, including crossing the American River. Crossing the bridge and road from the River’s Edge Road has been a point of contention in recent years as the bridge and portions of the road are located on private land.
Comments during the Oct. 25 hearing included those generally supporting public access, the history of the route and a shorter route to town for some landowners. Those opposing the petition cited the poor condition of the bridge, potential liability for private landowners and the high costs the county would incur to build a new bridge (Idaho County Free Press, Nov. 2, 2022).
Commissioner Denis Duman served as chairman of the board for the Dec. 27 meeting, while Chairman Skip Brandt participated virtually. Commissioner Ted Lindsley did not participate in the discussion because of the potential conflict of interest. (Lindsley owns property near the disputed route.)
Brandt raised three points in recommending against road validation. He said there is no public bridge, only a private bridge; the county can’t justify forging the stream because of water quality concerns; and there is other available access to public land.
Duman agreed, adding that the private bridge was not in good condition.
“If we claim it, then the county is on the hook to replace the bridge,” Duman said. In denying the validation request, Brandt and Duman concluded it is not in the county’s best interest.
Following the board’s decision, Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, clarified, “The road in question has not been validated. It doesn’t mean that the right of way has been abandoned,” Jessup said. “The board is choosing not to grant the petition for validation.”
Jessup said he will prepare a findings of fact and conclusions of law document for the board to consider at a later meeting.
