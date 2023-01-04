American River from River’s Edge Road photo

The condition of a private bridge crossing the American River from River’s Edge Road near Elk City was a factor in the Old Highway 18 road validation decision.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — During the Dec. 27 Idaho County board of commissioners meeting, the board decided not to validate a section of Old Highway 18 in response to Joshua Palken’s petition. Palken, who owns land nearby, submitted the petition to the county on Aug. 16, 2022.

The board’s decision follows a public hearing held on Oct. 25 to hear evidence from Palken and others concerning Old Highway 18 (Forgotten 400 Road). Of the crowd of roughly 50 people at the Oct. 25 hearing, many testified either to support, oppose or make neutral comments about the petition.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments