GRANGEVILLE — The Dec. 6 Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting included progress on the Milner Trail, a comment letter on the Stibnite mining project, updating appraisals of county-owned buildings and a decision to sell a parcel of county-owned land. The meeting concluded with a Zoom meeting with CRA architects continuing plans for the new Idaho County jail and sheriff’s office.
The start of a good-faith effort to reroute the Milner Trail around private lands resulted in the go-ahead for snow grooming to begin. County civil attorney Matt Jessup began the Milner Trail discussion by clarifying the purpose of the meeting to discuss a workaround. He said this was not a chance to give testimony and the question of validation had not been decided. During the meeting, Larry Allen used Google Earth software to show the commissioners, landowners and other interested parties possible workarounds for the Milner Trail to avoid private lands.
Commissioner Skip Brandt described Allen as “the main guy working on the workaround.”
The day after the meeting, Dec. 7, Brandt reported that Alan Lamm called him to say he had given permission for the snow-groomer to cross his land and that of two neighbors, provided there is movement on a workaround. Discussions will continue with a meeting scheduled with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Superintendent, according to Brandt.
Commissioners signed a comment letter concerning the Perpetua Resources Stibnite Gold Project proposed on the Payette National Forest. Commissioner Denis Duman represents Idaho County on Stibnite’s Advisory Council. A 75-day comment period for the supplemental draft environmental impact statement is open through Jan. 10, 2023. Duman explained he believes Perpetua has addressed concerns raised in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
The letter cites the importance of water quality and river health to Idaho County. It describes the importance of a healthy fish population to the local economy. Since the mine would produce antimony in addition to gold, the domestic production of the mineral would reduce dependence on foreign sources. The letter also notes the importance of cleaning up old tailings piles that currently leach metals in nearby streams and the groundwater.
The collapse of the Lewis County fair building last year has raised awareness of the need to insure county-owned buildings adequately. Don Solberg, Solberg Insurance, alerted the ICC about the concern during their Nov. 8 meeting. Solberg encouraged the ICC to direct the assessor’s office to update the building values, saying he was panicked by the existing situation.
“It’s ridiculous not to,” he said. “If the loss happens, you’re out.”
During the Dec. 6 ICC meeting, county assessor Kim Nuxoll reviewed her progress on updating values for the buildings. Duman encouraged Nuxoll to include costs to clean up the site, pointing to the Lewis County fair building example.
“I’m glad Don (Solberg) called that to our attention,” Duman said.
The commissioners agreed to offer a small parcel of county land for sale. The 0.575 acres site on Battle Ridge Road was previously used as a county dumpster site. The opening of the Old Pole Yard community dropoff site eliminated the need for this site in 2021. Since it is adjacent to the Idaho County Road and Bridge shop and rock pit, Brandt conferred with road superintendent Gene Meinen. Brandt said selling the land would add it to the tax rolls.
The land sale will be advertised in the Idaho County Free Press.
