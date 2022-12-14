GRANGEVILLE — The Dec. 6 Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting included progress on the Milner Trail, a comment letter on the Stibnite mining project, updating appraisals of county-owned buildings and a decision to sell a parcel of county-owned land. The meeting concluded with a Zoom meeting with CRA architects continuing plans for the new Idaho County jail and sheriff’s office.

The start of a good-faith effort to reroute the Milner Trail around private lands resulted in the go-ahead for snow grooming to begin. County civil attorney Matt Jessup began the Milner Trail discussion by clarifying the purpose of the meeting to discuss a workaround. He said this was not a chance to give testimony and the question of validation had not been decided. During the meeting, Larry Allen used Google Earth software to show the commissioners, landowners and other interested parties possible workarounds for the Milner Trail to avoid private lands.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments