GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County board of commissioners passed the FY 2023 budget resolutions, agreed to support local suicide intervention training, listened to citizen complaints about the Milner Trail and signed the annual MOU with the University of Idaho extension office.
Passage of the resolutions follow required public notices, and a public hearing was held on Sept. 6. No public comments or questions were received at the hearing. Resolution #2022-16 allows the county to recover $22,065 forgone in FY 2022 to be added to the FY 2023 tax levy. Resolution #2022-17 adopted the FY 2023 budget in the amount of $27,629,926.
Commissioners approved $500 of Idaho County funds to pay for lunches during an Oct. 5-7 suicide intervention skills training. Jinny Cash, director of the Idaho County Veterans Center, requested the county’s help during the Sept. 6 meeting. The American Legion Post 37 and Grangeville Elks Lodge are collaborating with Courageous Survival (an Idaho nonprofit) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Idaho) to offer three days of mental health and suicide intervention training to first responders, veterans/military and interested community members, according to information provided by Cash.
Prior to the decision on funding lunches, Commissioner Skip Brandt asked Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, for advice on whether the county can donate the taxpayers’ money to a nonprofit.
“It can create some problems to pick and choose which organizations to give money to,” Jessup said. He cautioned against giving money to the commissioners’ “pet projects” and only organizations they like.
“You would need to make a similar decision for another organization doing the same thing even if you don’t like them,” Jessup advised.
Jessup outlined three elements for the commissioners to consider before giving money to a nonprofit:
Is the program providing 1.) a complementary service to the county, 2.) a demonstrable benefit to the community, or 3.) a service the county could provide but doesn’t.
Duman said he believes the suicide intervention program meets these elements. The training offers Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for employees and benefits the community.
Bob Hafer and Dave Thompson discussed their concerns about the Milner Trail being blocked for through traffic.
“The Milner Trail is what made Idaho County. I would hope the commissioners would help,” Hafer said.
In response, Jessup said, “There is a mechanism to bring a petition for validation of a road.”
Thompson said they have hired an attorney and expect to file a petition soon.
“We’re going to do it right. We’re not attorneys, we’re not commissioners, we’re just taxpayers,” he said.
As Hafer and Thompson continued discussing the Milner Trail, Jessup encouraged them to include any evidence they have with their petition to validate the road. Jessup also explained the commissioners need to be “neutral arbiters,” almost like judges, weighing the evidence from both sides of the dispute over trail right of way. A public hearing would be scheduled once the petition is received.
“We’re dead set on what we’re doing, guys!” said Thompson.
During the previous week’s meeting, Sept. 6, Jim Church introduced Meranda Small, who recently replaced him as the University of Idaho extension educator for Idaho County. Small, who grew up in Grangeville, said she was excited to be back in the area.
“Welcome aboard, you have an impressive resume,” Commissioner Ted Lindsley said to Small.
“We want to thank all of you for your continued support of the extension, 4-H and the fair,” Church said. “It isn’t that way in every county.”
Duman said he really appreciates the Farm and Forest Fair that extension offers in Greencreek each year.
“The kids eat that stuff up. They learn that milk comes from a cow, not from the store,” Duman said.
