GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County board of commissioners passed the FY 2023 budget resolutions, agreed to support local suicide intervention training, listened to citizen complaints about the Milner Trail and signed the annual MOU with the University of Idaho extension office.

Passage of the resolutions follow required public notices, and a public hearing was held on Sept. 6. No public comments or questions were received at the hearing. Resolution #2022-16 allows the county to recover $22,065 forgone in FY 2022 to be added to the FY 2023 tax levy. Resolution #2022-17 adopted the FY 2023 budget in the amount of $27,629,926.

