GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commissioners are adamantly opposed to breaching or removing hydroelectric dams. Commission Chair Skip Brandt (Kooskia) was unanimously supported by fellow commissioners Denis Duman (Cottonwood), and Ted Lindsley (Grangeville) in opposition to what they see as Congressman Mike Simpson’s poorly conceived plan to save salmon by breaching Northwest dams. At their Tuesday, March 9, public meeting last week, Commissioner Brandt emphatically stated that hydroelectric dams provide reliable, affordable energy that cannot be substituted by what he termed “Biden solar panels.”
Citing recent unexpected winter power crises in Texas, Brandt warned that states like Idaho need consistent energy, especially in predictably colder winters. Brandt said he believed his position is one “held by most common sense Americans.”
Commissioners Brandt, Duman, and Lindsley voted to send an anti-breaching letter to Congressman Simpson. That letter, dated March 9, 2021, includes the following challenge:
“The Board of Idaho County Commissioners was completely mystified by your proposal to breach four dams located on the lower Snake River … [You appear] completely out of touch with the importance of agriculture to the economic stability of our state … [It’s] perplexing and disappointing that a true Idahoan would consider sacrificing the transportation pipeline that is so critical in getting goods to market—goods that represent jobs and stability for families in Idaho and Eastern Washington alike.”
The letter continues: “Additionally, we cannot overlook the importance of renewable energy to meet the growing demands for electricity. The dams along the lower Snake River provide this energy—and again, jobs. While we acknowledge the benefits of recreational fishing and generally support salmon recovery efforts, these should not be a priority over people. We strongly oppose your proposal.”
The letter to Congressman Simpson is signed by all three commissioners.
At that same meeting, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said that to attract and keep qualified dispatchers and jailers, a more competitive wage must be offered. Ulmer said that area prisons often hire away these qualified employees. Sheriff Ulmer requested that the hourly wage be raised from $14.45 to a wage more competitive with those paid at area prison facilities. Ulmer emphasized that with increased court cases, a ninth jailer is needed to guarantee security. Commissioner Brandt agreed, saying, “We gotta have dispatchers and we gotta have jailers.” After discussion, the Commissioners voted unanimously to increase these staff wages to a more competitive $16.47.
In other business, Idaho County Prosecuting Attorney Kirk MacGregor requested commission approval to use $1,190 of the PA’s budgeted $4,000 in order to upgrade digitally secure “Cloud Station” computer storage of court information. McGregor said that court records may be needed for future legal reference, and that his PA office’s computers need the additional digitally secure memory space.
“Rather than delete” [and lose legal information], “We like to keep records a long time,” MacGregor said. The commissioners approved the county prosecutor’s budgeted expenditure by a unanimous vote.
The commissioners also approved requests from nine area businesses for licenses to sell alcoholic beverages. After approval of previous meeting minutes and a quick quip by Commissioner Duman about cloudy weather in the PA’s office, Commissioner Brandt moved to adjourn—without objection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.