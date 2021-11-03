GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman participated in the Oct. 26 commissioners meeting, along with County Clerk, Kathy Ackerman and Matt Jessup, civil attorney.
Commissioners approved the award of a broadband feasibility contract to Access Consulting/J-U-B Engineering in response to a request for quotation. This is a project of the District 2 Interoperability Governance Board’s (DIGB) broadband task force to identify regional solutions that address the need for middle mile fiber optic capability in North Central Idaho, according to Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County’s disaster management coordinator. The study will assess the feasibility of establishing a fiber optic link for the 69 miles between Grangeville and New Meadows to connect north Idaho with south Idaho.
Access Consulting/J-U-B Engineering will identify and assess existing architecture and networks; identify the geological and topographical challenges to constructing the link; identify route options for the link; estimating the cost of construction of the link and identify ownership options for the link. The project is funded by a grant from the Economic Development Agency, State of Idaho Commerce Dept. and the five counties – Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho, which comprise District 2.
Commissioner Duman was appointed to serve on the oversight committee along with DIGB and a representative from Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA).
Dave Taylor, the 9-1-1 coordinator for Nez Perce County and the City of Lewiston, explained the time frame for the project. Although the contractor has two years from the date of contract award, there is a $10,000 incentive payment for them to complete the feasibility study by June 1. Taylor hopes to “move right from feasibility into construction”. He referred to the north/south connection as a game changer, in terms of both public safety and economic development. John Watson, from J-U-B, noted a key part of meeting time frames is “getting things inventoried before the snow flies.” Brandt concluded, “that’s exciting, the time frame for moving it forward.”
The commissioners approved the appointment of Nolene Weaver to fill a vacant volunteer board position on the Idaho County Board of Community Guardians (BOCG). According to the county’s website, the purpose of the BOCG is “to provide legal guardianship for adult residents of Idaho County, who have been deemed legally incapacitated by the court, have very limited funds and no family members or friends who are able/willing to help.”
Commissioners also devoted 15 minutes of the meeting listening to John Silveria discuss his thoughts on geo-engineering. “The federal government and the military are doing weather modification trying to dim the sun to cool the planet,” explained Silveria. He believes that chemicals such as aluminum and barium are being released into the atmosphere. “I don’t know if the county can do anything,” he acknowledged. Silveria had previously sent 17 pages of Wikipedia references to the commissioners and encouraged them to read and follow the links. “I used to think it was a conspiracy theory,” admitted Silveria.
After Silveria asked the commissioners if they believed in geo-engineering after reviewing the materials he sent, Duman acknowledged, “I haven’t dug into it enough to know.” Brandt stated he did not believe in this theory, while Lindsley asked a few clarifying questions. Brandt asked Silveria what the end result would be and who would benefit from it? Brandt suggested there must be a rationale for getting there. He also questioned Silveria why anyone would want to dim the earth, harming the growth of all crops?
Silveria encouraged the commissioners to spread the word to people in the county.
“If you believe it, let our population know,” implored Silveria. “All I would ask you to do is to research. I’m not an expert,” he concluded.
