Following a review of solid waste program costs, Idaho County Commissioners Denis Duman and Skip Brandt approved proposing a 25% across-the-board in solid waste fees. Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent during the Aug. 2 board of commissioners meeting. (The last fee increase of 4.9% was approved in 2019.).
“The reality of it is the costs are the costs. It’s our responsibility to see that those costs are met,” said Duman.
In explaining the reason for a proposed fee increase, Brandt said, that a combination of high inflation, fuel surcharge and increase in tonnage of waste have increased the costs for Simmons Sanitation, the county’s solid waste contractor. Simmons’ contract is tied to these factors. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk later explained in an Aug. 3 press release, on behalf of the board of commissioners, that the county’s costs to provide this service need to be covered.
“The added tonnage has led to overflowing, unsightly dumpsters, prompting many citizens to request more frequent dumpster pickup on every route we have, which Simmons Sanitation has been gracious to accommodate,” Ackerman said, (Aug. 3 press release).
“Idaho Code requires that counties provide a mechanism for collection and disposal of the solid waste of its citizens. The Board of Idaho County Commissioners has worked diligently to come up with an efficient system for waste collection that is cost effective and fair, while maintaining a level of quality service that the citizens expect,” Ackerman said, (Aug. 3 press release).
The county continues to work with our contractor, Simmons Sanitation, to control costs and streamline processes, according to Ackerman.
“Increased fuel prices, wages, increased tonnage due, in part, to newcomers moving to our county, and also the fact that so much in our lives is now ‘disposable’ are all factors that are difficult to anticipate,” she said.
Simmons, when contacted later, said he believes the shift to manned community drop-off sites (instead of open dumpsters) will help reduce the excess tonnage. He has observed this already with the Kooskia site which opened last year. People are allowed to dispose of one cubic yard of waste per week, but with open dumpsters, some abuse that. The managed sites allow Simmons staff to monitor the amounts. A second manned drop-off site is currently under construction near Riggins. The next one will be constructed near Grangeville and a future one in the Cottonwood area, according to Simmons.
Although not everyone will be happy with the change, the shift to manned solid waste drop locations “should help curtail some of the abuse and the dirty, unsightly dumpster locations across the county,” Ackerman said, (Aug. 3 press release).
The board of commissioners will conduct a public hearing to listen to public comments on the proposed 25% solid waste fee increase. The hearing is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Idaho County Courthouse.
