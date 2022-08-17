Following a review of solid waste program costs, Idaho County Commissioners Denis Duman and Skip Brandt approved proposing a 25% across-the-board in solid waste fees. Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent during the Aug. 2 board of commissioners meeting. (The last fee increase of 4.9% was approved in 2019.).

“The reality of it is the costs are the costs. It’s our responsibility to see that those costs are met,” said Duman.

