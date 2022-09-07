Idaho County solid waste fees graph
Contributed graph

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Board of County Commissioners passed resolution no. 2022-15 to raise solid waste fees during their Aug. 30 meeting. The resolution acknowledges the increase is needed to fund the solid waste program, following a review of fees needed to sustain the program.

The Annual Idaho County Solid Waste Fees chart shows the current fees, new fees and increases for five fee categories. The increase will be approximately 25% for each category, according to the resolution, and be effective with the start of FY 2023, which begins Oct. 1.

