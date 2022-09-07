GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Board of County Commissioners passed resolution no. 2022-15 to raise solid waste fees during their Aug. 30 meeting. The resolution acknowledges the increase is needed to fund the solid waste program, following a review of fees needed to sustain the program.
The Annual Idaho County Solid Waste Fees chart shows the current fees, new fees and increases for five fee categories. The increase will be approximately 25% for each category, according to the resolution, and be effective with the start of FY 2023, which begins Oct. 1.
The decision to adopt the fees follows a required public hearing the commissioners held on Aug. 23 to listen to comments from interested residents. The board and Robert Simmons of Simmons Sanitation also answered questions about the reasons for the increase during the hearing.
The relatively small fee charged to city residents is in addition to the solid waste fees they pay to their respective cities. This assumes city residents use the county dumpsters sometimes, according to Brandt.
During the Aug. 30 meeting, the board also approved and adopted two resolutions for solid waste franchise agreements with Simmons Sanitation Service, Inc. Resolution 2022-13 for the East Side contract and Resolution 2022-14 for the West Side contract. Both contracts have a term of 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and will replace existing contracts with Simmons.
Clearwater area resident Mary Ann Blees questioned commissioners on the practice of “billing her twice” for solid waste fees for her residence and for bare land. Brandt said the second fee is based on her home-based agricultural business. By declaring her land as agricultural, she acknowledges having a business.
“Your property tax on agricultural land is minuscule,” Brandt told Blees. He suggested that she saves considerably more in property tax than the second solid waste fee costs her. If she wanted to remove the second solid waste fee, she could declare her property as residential instead of agricultural.
When questioned, commissioner Denis Duman acknowledged that of the three major factors affecting solid waste fee increase – inflation, fuel prices and tonnage – county residents can only directly affect tonnage.
Decisions by individual residents can cumulatively reduce tonnage. For example, households not exceeding their allotted one cubic yard per week, burning yard waste instead of putting in dumpsters, recycling, donating to thrift stores or other alternatives to throwing items in dumpsters can all reduce tonnage.
Brandt appeared to agree with the concept of personal responsibility. “It’s up to the people. When they’re slobs, we still have to take their garbage,” he said.
Duman suggested the shift to managed sites will also reduce solid waste tonnage because of the ease of recycling (cans, newspaper and cardboard) and the ability to segregate other types of materials like metal and yard waste. In addition to the Kooskia Community drop-off site, a second site is under construction near Riggins. Simmons is also working on site plans for a Grangeville site and has purchased land near Cottonwood, according to Duman. Managed sites will also reduce the use by out-of-county residents, especially near Riggins.
“It’s going to take time, but we can get the tonnage down,” Duman said.
