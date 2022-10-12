Kathy Ackerman mug

Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Green lights to honor veterans and the need for Narcan training for county staff are two topics discussed during the Oct. 3 Idaho County Commissioners meeting.

The Board of Commissioners passed resolution 2022-18 to Support Operation Green Light for Veterans during their Oct. 3 meeting. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk explained this new initiative sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) to honor veterans.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments