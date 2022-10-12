GRANGEVILLE — Green lights to honor veterans and the need for Narcan training for county staff are two topics discussed during the Oct. 3 Idaho County Commissioners meeting.
The Board of Commissioners passed resolution 2022-18 to Support Operation Green Light for Veterans during their Oct. 3 meeting. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk explained this new initiative sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) to honor veterans.
NACo and NACVSO are encouraging the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs to show support for veterans by shining green lights on their buildings from Nov. 7-13. By shining a green light, county governments and residents will let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported, according to NACo (https://www.naco.org).
Idaho County’s resolution, based on NACo’s template, states “the board of Idaho County Commissioners appreciates the sacrifices of our United State military personnel and believes specific recognition should be granted.”
The resolution also “encourages its citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence from Nov. 7-13.” The green light week encompasses Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
In response to the resolution’s passage, Idaho County Veterans Service Officer Lucky Gallego, responded, “Ooh-rah, thank you,” applauding the county’s efforts to honor veterans this way. Ackerman said she hoped this effort would continue in future years.
“My office supports it, and word of mouth spreads it,” Gallego said.
Ackerman is pursuing green lights for the courthouse building and getting the word out to county residents about the Operation Green Lights for Veterans Initiative.
Nadine McDonald, Idaho County’s Chief Juvenile Probation Officer discussed with the commissioners her plans to provide Narcan (naxolone) training for her staff. (Narcan reverses the effects of an overdose, according to McDonald). She said that Caitlin Rusche, health education specialist from Idaho Public Health District 2 in Lewiston will conduct the training in Grangeville.
“We are starting to see a big increase in fentanyl use in our clients,” McDonald said. “We’re seeing a huge increase in our population, which means it is increasing in the general population.”
Rusche’s 90-minute training includes how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan, McDonald said. In addition to encountering an overdose in a client, fentanyl could be inhaled accidentally by an officer in a home or elsewhere, according to McDonald.
When asked about the risk if it is administered to someone who has not overdosed, McDonald said she understood it is pretty benign in that situation. She also said that in Idaho, the Good Samaritan Law protects people who are trying to help.
Ackerman said she learned at a recent Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) clerks’ meeting that accidental exposure to fentanyl is becoming an issue in some county offices. She would like to offer Narcan training for more county staff. Commissioner Denis Duman encouraged being proactive and inviting other county staff to participate in Rusche’s Narcan training.
