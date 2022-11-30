GRANGEVILLE – Progress on the new jail, selection of Commissioner Denis Duman as vice-chair of the Clearwater Management Council and a request for snowplowing were key topics discussed at the Nov. 22 Idaho County Commissioners meeting.

The county’s jail planning group agreed on the conceptual floor plan for Idaho County’s new jail and sheriff’s office. Duman is leading the effort for the county, along with Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Hewson. Since the selection of CRA architects to design the jail, the group has met frequently, with numerous changes to fine-tune the plans. Duman said that with agreement on the plan, CRA can now fully develop a detailed design for the project. Hiring a construction management (CM) firm to oversee the construction project is the next step for the county. Duman said he would like to see construction begin in spring 2023.

