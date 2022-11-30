GRANGEVILLE – Progress on the new jail, selection of Commissioner Denis Duman as vice-chair of the Clearwater Management Council and a request for snowplowing were key topics discussed at the Nov. 22 Idaho County Commissioners meeting.
The county’s jail planning group agreed on the conceptual floor plan for Idaho County’s new jail and sheriff’s office. Duman is leading the effort for the county, along with Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Hewson. Since the selection of CRA architects to design the jail, the group has met frequently, with numerous changes to fine-tune the plans. Duman said that with agreement on the plan, CRA can now fully develop a detailed design for the project. Hiring a construction management (CM) firm to oversee the construction project is the next step for the county. Duman said he would like to see construction begin in spring 2023.
The county plans to pay for the new jail and sheriff’s office using funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion ARPA on March 11, 2021, a federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Idaho County is set to receive more than $13 million from several programs funded by ARPA.
The commissioners approved paying $2,400 to the Clearwater Management Council (CMC) as its annual contribution. Duman said he is the new vice-chair of the group which focuses primarily on the management of the Clearwater River corridor from Lewiston to Kooskia. The group includes the five district 2 counties, Bureau of Land Management, Corps of Engineers and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Duman describes it as a problem-solving group that makes decisions on management. They organize an annual river cleanup, provide matching funds or support for grants such as the Kamiah boat ramp project and helped with the return of the Clearwater River jet boat races last year.
Les Boyce asked commissioners to extend snowplowing on Lightning Creek Road, beyond the two-mile marker, citing unsafe conditions. Commissioner Skip Brandt explained the county sets the budget to cover 500 miles of road in the county.
“These are the miles we are doing and that’s it,” Brandt said. Explaining that with the increase in population the county is getting requests to add roads to the maintenance schedule. With more people moving to the area, he said they could easily add 50-100 miles, but “there’s not an extra snowplow or employee to do it.”
Brandt said the county needs to be prepared financially to add additional road miles to their maintenance.
Although he generally opposes raising taxes, Brandt said this year the county levied a 3% property tax increase, the maximum they could increase without a public vote. This brought in $112,000, according to Brandt.
To maintain more miles of road, the county voters would need to pass an override levy, Brandt said. County Clerk Kathy Ackerman clarified that a temporary levy would need a simple majority vote and a permanent levy, a 2/3 majority to pass.
In response to Brandt, Boyce explained he was asking the county to plow an additional mile on a road they already plow, not an entirely new road. Boyce said that ten families have residences along the stretch of road.
Ackerman later relayed information from county road superintendent Gene Meinen that the county maintains 53.37 road miles in the area and the new request would add 1.65 miles. The road segment in question is on the Forest Service. No decision was reached, pending discussion with Meinen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.