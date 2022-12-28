Ted Lindsley, Skip Brandt and Denis Duman photo

Idaho County’s three commissioners, (L-R) Ted Lindsley, Skip Brandt and Denis Duman.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — The appointment of airport advisory board meetings, forging ahead on the new jail and a University of Idaho extension update comprised some key topics from the Dec. 20. Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. An auction is also planned for a parcel of county-owned land that the commissioners identified as surplus at their Dec. 6 meeting.

The board appointed Bob Mager, City of Grangeville’s public works director, and Willy Acton, Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest’s aviation officer, to the county’s airport advisory board. Mager and Acton will represent the interests of their respective entities on the five-member board. Commissioners also appointed Bryan Mahoney, who explained his interest during the Dec. 20 meeting.

