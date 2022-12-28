GRANGEVILLE — The appointment of airport advisory board meetings, forging ahead on the new jail and a University of Idaho extension update comprised some key topics from the Dec. 20. Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. An auction is also planned for a parcel of county-owned land that the commissioners identified as surplus at their Dec. 6 meeting.
The board appointed Bob Mager, City of Grangeville’s public works director, and Willy Acton, Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest’s aviation officer, to the county’s airport advisory board. Mager and Acton will represent the interests of their respective entities on the five-member board. Commissioners also appointed Bryan Mahoney, who explained his interest during the Dec. 20 meeting.
“I really appreciate what the airport offers,” Mahoney said. He said he viewed serving on the board as “one of those learning opportunities.”
Mahoney explained that he learned a little about airport operations when he worked in the mining industry in Nevada. Earlier in the month, commissioners appointed James Artz and Jeff Kutsch to the airport board.
Commissioners discussed establishing the advisory board during a review of airport finances at their Oct. 11 meeting. County ordinance 40 passed in 2000, as amended by ordinance 51 in 2006, established the advisory board and outlined the responsibilities. They will convene in January to organize and elect a chairperson and secretary. All meetings will be open to the public according to ordinance 40.
Planning for the jail/sheriff’s office building continues to move forward. CRA Architects, under contract to design the facility, will develop architectural renderings of the proposed building next month. The county has posted a request for qualifications (RFQ) seeking contractors for construction management services. Sealed bids are due to the county by Jan. 20, 2023, with a required pre-submittal meeting on Jan. 10. Selection of a construction management firm is anticipated in early February.
Meranda Small, University of Idaho (U. of I.) extension agent told commissioners the recent U of I extension listening session held in Lewiston had a decent turnout. She explained the COVID pandemic pushed them into some flexibility, with the extension offers programming. One of the things they heard at the listening session was that people wanted to gather in person for sessions, but they appreciate the option of virtual and recorded sessions. Small also reported two beef schools are in the works for north central Idaho in 2023 with an emphasis on cattle health.
A public auction is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. to sell a small parcel of county land. The nearly 0.6-acre parcel is located uphill of the Idaho County Road Department shop near Kooskia and is accessed from Battle Ridge Road. The site was used as a county solid waste dumpster site until it was decommissioned in 2021. Commissioners agreed during their Dec. 6 meeting to sell the property to get it on the tax rolls. A legal notice posted in the Dec. 21 and 28 issues of the Idaho County Free Press provides additional information.
