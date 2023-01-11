GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of vacating an unnamed county road west of Elk City. The decision was in response to a petition to vacate from land surveyor Hunter Edwards in a Nov. 10, 2022, letter. Edwards, the managing member of Edwards Surveying, LLC, represents the Estate of Mary A. York, George Thomas York and Ingrid J. Rinard Living Trust, according to the letter. The letter references Idaho Statue 40-203, which governs the vacation of county roads.

Wallace and Mary York granted the right of way to Idaho County in 1985 by quitclaim deed. The approximately 1.5-acre property, shown as Idaho County Tax Lot 451 is not used as a road, according to Edwards’ letter.

