GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of vacating an unnamed county road west of Elk City. The decision was in response to a petition to vacate from land surveyor Hunter Edwards in a Nov. 10, 2022, letter. Edwards, the managing member of Edwards Surveying, LLC, represents the Estate of Mary A. York, George Thomas York and Ingrid J. Rinard Living Trust, according to the letter. The letter references Idaho Statue 40-203, which governs the vacation of county roads.
Wallace and Mary York granted the right of way to Idaho County in 1985 by quitclaim deed. The approximately 1.5-acre property, shown as Idaho County Tax Lot 451 is not used as a road, according to Edwards’ letter.
“This road has been abandoned and never constructed, maintained, or used as a public road and more than 37 years have elapsed since it was dedicated,” Edwards said.
The county received several letters opposing the vacation of the right of way. A letter from the Elk City Hotel (Mike and Jamie Edmonson) stated the purpose of the county acquiring the right of way was to install a section of road to allow log trucks to bypass the uptown Main Street business area. It also noted the desire of some community members who want to provide a pedestrian route from the Elk City school to Main Street.
A letter from the Elk City Water and Sewer Association explained that some of the water and sewer infrastructure, constructed in the 1960s, was located on the county’s right of way. The association was not clear if they had an easement for their facilities and requested the county maintain the road right of way.
The board determined it is in the public interest to vacate the road. Acknowledging the Elk City Water and Sewer’s concerns, the county will reserve utility easements for its infrastructure.
Vacating the road right of way will return the property to the tax rolls. County assessor Kim Nuxoll said the county will gain $2.73 in property taxes.
