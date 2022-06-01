When it comes to wildlife management, North Central Idaho residents want better representation and more meaningful influence into the decisions that will impact them literally in their own backyards.
This was one finding from a recently completed yearlong study conducted by University of Idaho Natural Resources program master’s student, Katie Shaw, which for her thesis is conducting research on western Bitterroot Ecosystem (BE) residents’ opinions on grizzly bears and their management.
In the past year, Shaw talked to BE residents to understand their tolerance for grizzlies and their management, and who they trust and do not trust to manage grizzlies. This was first reported on by the Free Press last August.
“Since there have been several confirmed cases of grizzlies in and around the BE since 2007,” she said, the study aims to inform future management and conservation efforts.”
Residents of Grangeville, Elk City, Orofino, Kamiah, and Kooskia were either interviewed or participated in focus group meetings to discuss their experiences and opinions about grizzlies and what they would like to see from management amidst a potential natural recovery.
“Although there are no reintroduction plans, residents expressed concern about a reintroduction,” she said. “These concerns were tied to a distrust of management agencies and conservation organizations that are perceived to be untrustworthy. Such sentiments often stemmed from the wolf reintroduction that occurred in central Idaho in the mid-1990s and what participants viewed as a disregard for local knowledge about the local landscape and wildlife.”
Shaw reported that agency and organization efforts to increase perceptions of trustworthiness and to provide more accessible opportunities for public engagement in the decision-making process, and meaningful interactions with staff, may help foster more trusting relationships.
To increase their trust in and tolerance of management, Shaw said participants suggested agencies work to decentralize decision-making and establish a more representative and equitable decision-making process.
“Communication was another common theme among participants,” she said, “who would like to see increased transparency and clarity about future grizzly management plans, particularly Endangered Species Act regulations. Some participants expressed a desire to see proactive education and community outreach efforts.”
Shaw reported participants are also concerned about safety and the potential impact grizzlies would have on local economies, as BE communities will bear many of the costs of having grizzlies on the landscape.
“Although many negative attitudes were expressed,” she said, “several participants expressed tolerance for and appreciation of grizzlies and believe they have a right to exist. The BE could support the long-term existence of grizzlies in the lower 48 states by serving as a means of connecting the grizzly populations in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming to increase their genetic health. This may help to delist grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act in the future, which is a desired goal for many participants.”
Overall, according to Shaw, discussions with BE residents revealed a range of opinions.
“While these results are not generalizable to all residents of the BE,” she said, “they suggest a need to establish more equitable and inclusive decision-making processes that can facilitate human-grizzly coexistence.”
