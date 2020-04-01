White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts canceled
WHITE BIRD -- Due to the State shutdown, the White Bird Rodeo Committee made the decision to cancel the queen tryouts set for March 28. This event will be rescheduled at a later date, along with the royalty fund-raiser.
Grangeville Centennial Library temporarily closes all services
GRANGEVILLE -- All services at Grangeville Centennial Library are now closed at least through April 15, due to the Idaho State Mandated Stay At Home Order.
“We hope to see you all in three weeks,” the staff said. “Healthy and ready to read!”
CIAA cancels spring art show
GRANGEVILLE -- Central Idaho Art Association has decided to cancel its 53rd Spring Art Show set for April 22, 23, 24 and 25, due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat and the State of Idaho shutdown.
Community Action Partnership office closed through April 15
GRANGEVILLE – Focusing on the well-being of staff and community and in response to Governor Little’s stay-at-home order, the Grangeville office of Community Action Partnership (CAP) will be closed March 26-April 15. CAP will not be providing services out of this office; however, those who need assistance can call CAP’s toll-free number at 800-326-4843.
Questions can also be e-mailed to info@cap4action.org and that e-mail will be routed to the appropriate staff member for assistance.
YWCA offices closed
GRANGEVILLE -- All YWCA offices are closed to the public at this time, including the Grangeville office. All meetings are canceled. This includes support group and any other gatherings of any kind associated with the YWCA. Advocates will maintain communication with clients over the phone. If an advocate is needed, contact the local office 208-983-0888 or contact the main office crisis line at 208-746-9655 or 1-800-669-3176.
Veterans meetings postponed
GRANGEVILLE -- American Legion Post No. 37 and Crea DeHaven VFW Post 3520 are postponing their April meetings during the stay-at-home order. This includes the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and the Idaho County Veterans Service Office are open on a limited basis. To schedule an appointment, call Lucky Gallego at 208-507-2035.
Hope Center closed to public; diapers, clothes still available for those in need
Hope Center is closed to the public; however, they are still offering diapers and baby clothes for those who need those items. Call ahead to make arrangements with Hope Center director Kelly Turney. In Grangeville, 208-983-0093 or in Kamiah, 208-935-0376. See www.hopecenterid.org.
Riggins Rodeo 2020 canceled
RIGGINS - The Salmon River Cowboys Association Inc. said they would like to contribute efforts to do everything possible to slow and halt the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, they have decided to cancel the May 2020 Riggins Rodeo, an event that has been supporting its community for nearly three quarters of a century.
“We want to see the general public, our spectators, our contestants, our members and our community safe and healthy for the 2021 Riggins Rodeo next year,” the association press release read. “We thank all of our generous sponsors and supporters and encourage you all to take the proper precautions to stay healthy. Together we will persevere. See you in May 2021 for the 73rd Annual Open Riggins Rodeo.”
Clothing bank not accepting donations at this time
GRANGEVILLE -- The Idaho County Clothing Bank, located on 4th and Junction Street at The Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, will not be accepting donations until further notice.
Grangeville city playgrounds closed
GRANGEVILLE — Beginning Friday, March 27, the City of Grangeville will be closing playgrounds in all city parks, the skate park, baseball fields and basketball courts to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Green spaces in the parks will remain open to allow outdoor activity, but residents are encouraged to keep distance of 6-feet from others not in their household, as provided in Governor Little’s stay-home order.
Call City Hall at 208-983-2851 with questions.
Locals named in U of I fall 2019 semester graduates
MOSCOW – Area residents were among graduates honored during winter commencement held Dec. 14, 2019. A total of 421 degrees were distributed.
Area graduates are Abbie L. Uhlenkott and Sarah K. Seubert of Cottonwood; Hunter J. Droegmiller and Nathan M. Haight of Craigmont; and Katherine M. Craig of Grangeville.
