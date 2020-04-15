YWCA Purse Auction canceled
COTTONWOOD -- The annual YWCA Purse Auction, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 19, has been canceled.
This local fund-raiser event, that helps the YWCA fight domestic violence, will be rescheduled for a later date.
Messenger on honor roll at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Erik A. Messenger, Kamiah, a senior majoring in construction engineering management, was included in the 3.5 or better category.
MVSD board to make local school closures decision April 20
Last week, the Idaho State Board of Education (BOE) voted to extend their recommendation for “soft closure” of schools until the end of each district’s school year. The Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees will be deciding whether or not to approve a soft closure of all schools in the district at their regular monthly meeting on April 20.
“We recognize that taking care of the children in our community is a top priority. We will continue distributing meals -- breakfast and lunch -- to any child ages 1 through 18, whether they are enrolled in our schools or not,” said MVSD 244 acting superintendent Woody Woodford. “The costs associated with the meals program comes from an FDA program and is similar to the summer meals program. It is not funded through local tax these dollars. There is no cost to the district for the meals including preparing and distributing them. Transportation of meals is on district buses and the costs of running our buses and paying our bus drivers is reimbursed by the State of Idaho and not local tax dollars”.
The meals are being distributed at bus stops beginning at 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Meals are also being distributed Monday through Friday at: Clearwater Valley Elementary, Grangeville Elementary Middle School, and the Family Dollar parking lot in Grangeville from 11 a.m. until noon. Meals are also being provided in Elk City from 12:30-1 p.m.
