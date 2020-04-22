County recycling sites closed through the end of April
The governor has extended Idaho’s “stay-home” order through April 30. All Idaho County Recycling sites (Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kooskia and Riggins) will remain closed through April to protect the health of patrons and volunteers.
Idaho County Sheriff candidate meet and greet set for April 25
KAMIAH – Area residents are invited to come out and meet the candidates for Idaho County Sheriff Saturday, April 25, 1:30 p.m., at Long Camp RV Park, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 68, one mile from Kamiah river bridge. Bring chairs. Call 208-935-7922 for details.
Long Camp Farmers’ Market, swap meet open Saturday
KAMIAH – The Long Camp Farmers’ Market and swap meet will open this Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m., and run until 1 p.m.
Free vendor space is available. This is a community-based, family event. Social distancing guidelines need to be followed. Connie's famous cheeseburgers and curly fries are available six days a week.
Long Camp is located one mile east of Kamiah bridge, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 68, next to the Heart of the Monster National Park. Call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922.
