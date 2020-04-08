‘Show Us Your Quarantine’ – a photo contest for teenagers
KAMIAH -- Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict some aspect of teenage life during COVID-19 quarantine and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why. UYLC will publicize all entries on their social media pages, winners will be matted and framed and placed in the Kamiah Teen Center front window for all to see, and they will be sent to the local papers for possible publication. Winners will also receive cash prizes: $100 for the top submission; $50 for second; $25 for third; and two honorable mentions will receive a Silverwood pass for use this summer.
All entries must be submitted by April 20, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. The submission form and rules and guidelines are found at upriveryouth.org. Send questions to upriverylc@gmail.com.
Grangeville Nazarene services available via on-line, radio, Facebook
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene has temporarily closed its doors to the public as required by Idaho Governor Little as part of a 21-day shutdown to lessen the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Church and community members and friends will be able to tune in to programs in other ways: Watch the Facebook Live video at 9 a.m. on Sunday; listen to the radio broadcast on 90.9 at 9 a.m. on Sunday; listen to the recording of the sermon at www.realhoperadio.com; listen to the recording of the sermon at www.grangevillenazarene.org; listen to the recording of the sermon on your smartphone by downloading KKRH's app by searching for “Real Hope Radio” in your Android or Apple app store.
For details, call the church at 208-984-0552.
Live-stream Life Center Easter services
KAMIAH – “Experiencing Resurrection Life,” is the theme of Easter 2020 at The Life Center.
This week’s schedule includes a Good Friday service at 6 p.m., live-streaming an evening of music and a message from Pastor Arby entitled “The Shadow of Death;” Sunday sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., live-streaming from the Hog’s Back with music and a message from Pastor Kelly entitled “Hope is Here;” Sunday Easter service at 10 a.m., live-streaming worship, music, inspiration and a message from Pastor Arby entitled, “Experiencing Resurrection Life!”
You can find the live-streaming on the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thelifecenter4me
Be watching the Life Center page and TLC Children’s ministry page (https://www.facebook.com/tlcchildren2016/ for fun family events with prizes.
Series of free webinars deal with community prevention
KAMIAH -- Upriver Youth Leadership Council will present “Dialogue for Health: A Community Prevention Webinar Series.” This free series is sponsored by Drug and Alcohol Trends Education, Cottonwood Police Department, and Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) through a Partnerships for Success Law Enforcement Grant from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy and a ONDCP Drug Free Communities Grant.
Webinars are as follows: Thursday, April 9, Vaping and E-Cigs; Monday, April 13, Adolescent Drivers and Their Developmental Risks; Thursday, April 16, Alcohol Trends & Youth; Tuesday, April 21, Prescription and OTC Medication Abuse; Thursday, April 30, Illicit and Semi-Illicit Substance Abuse; Tuesday, May 5, Media Influence on Youth & Conversion Safes; Thursday, May 14, Drug & Alcohol Trends - First Responder Specifics; Tuesday, May 19, Marijuana Trends & Concentrates; and Thursday, May 28, Drug & Alcohol Trends – Rural Pros. & Co.
All webinars will be presented by Danielle Cochran, with the exception of the April 13 session, which will be presented by Karen Williams.
All webinars begin at 1 p.m. PST. To register go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UYLCWebinar
Further questions can be e-mailed to Sharlene Johnson at upriverylc@gmail.com.
