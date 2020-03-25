Master Gardener classes canceled
GRANGEVILLE – The Master Gardener classes planned for Grangeville during April and May have been canceled.
Burger Night, other Elks activities canceled
GRANGEVILLE -- Burger Night, along with all other activities at the Elks, is canceled until further notice.
Kooskia Easter egg hunt canceled
KOOSKIA -- There will not be a city sponsored community Easter Egg Hunt at the Kooskia City Park this year.
County recycling sites: Grangeville closed; Kooskia, Cottonwood, Riggins open at this time
Idaho County Recycling has updated service information at its four locations.
Grangeville is closed indefinitely.
Kooskia and Cottonwood locations were open Saturday, but will be evaluating possible closures on a week-to-week basis.
Riggins is open for business, as usual.
ICR information:
•Kooskia: Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Located at the bottom of the Winona Grade Rd, west of the South Fork Clearwater and the RR tracks and across from Avista power plant and Kooskia Medical Clinic. (Take B Avenue off Main Street (Hwy 13), cross the river, turn left one block and follow the signs.)
•Cottonwood: Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m.; Located on Broadway across from Columbia Grain and Primeland.
•Riggins: always open; located at the Riggins Rodeo Ground dumpsters.
Contacts: •Reyna Phillips in Grangeville 208-451-4616; •Liz Clark in Kooskia 208-926-7231; •Isaiah Williams: isaiahwxw@outlook.com; •Roy Akins in Riggins 208-628-4101.
Final winter speaker series presentation at Lolo Pass canceled
KAMIAH – Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, has canceled its final winter presentation set for Saturday, March 28.
Senior meal centers closed in Cottonwood, Winchester; meals still available for pickup
Prairie Mountain Nutrition will be suspending the in-house meals in Cottonwood and Winchester for an indefinite time. Meals will be provided for pickup between 11 a.m. and noon at each location for those who normally attend. Home delivery will go out as it regularly does. Notify PMN by 8 a.m. of the day of the meal or the night before if the senior will be picking up their meal and how many. Call Cottonwood City Hall at 208-962-3231.
Grangeville Senior Citizen Center meals are ‘grab and go’ only
GRANGEVILLE – Dine-in meals at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center are temporarily closed.
“Grab and go” meals will be available. Call 208-983-2033.
PRLD closes all branches
All Prairie River Library District locations will be closed until further notice to help minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 in the community.
District residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at www.prld.org, including, but not limited to, downloadable ebooks and audiobooks with the Libby or OverDrive apps, magazines, streaming movies, and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at www.valnet.org. Staff will look to provide additional digital offerings, so please check the district website for updates or follow your local branch on social media.
For questions, contact Michael Priest, Prairie River Library District Director at 208-843-7254 or mpriest@prld.org.
GCL cancels activities; book check-out still available
GRANGEVILLE -- The last Grangeville Centennial Library Let’s Talk About It, set for March 26, with Hope: A Tragedy with scholar Paula Coomer, has been canceled.
GCL is closed to the public; however, curbside service for circulation items began Monday. WiFi access will continue to be available in parking areas surrounding the Library.
Curbside service is offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book ordering options are available by e-mail at library@grangeville.us; phone at 208-983-0951; or on-line at valnet.org. Call upon arrival and the order will be delivered to the vehicle.
