Hunting Easter eggs in Grangeville (copy)

Photo from a past Easter egg hunt in Grangeville.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Easter egg hunts will be held in the following communities:

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m., at the Idaho County Fairgrounds; age groups are 0-4, 5-8, and 9-plus. The event is sponsored by Cottonwood Saddliers and the Livestock 4-H Club.

