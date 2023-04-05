Easter egg hunts will be held in the following communities:
COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m., at the Idaho County Fairgrounds; age groups are 0-4, 5-8, and 9-plus. The event is sponsored by Cottonwood Saddliers and the Livestock 4-H Club.
FERDINAND — The Ferdinand egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the Ferdinand ball field.
GREENCREEK — An egg hunt will be held at the Community Hall, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Grangeville Eagles, will be held at 10 a.m. at Lions Park on April 8, Saturday. For questions or to donate, contact Eagle volunteer Yolanda Stout at 208-451-5531
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kiwanis Club Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 8, at noon at the Kamiah Riverfront Park for age groups 1-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-11. Photos with the Easter Bunny will also be available.
KOOSKIA — An Easter egg hunt will be on Saturday, April 8 at the Kooskia City Park at 9 a.m.
RIGGINS — The Community Easter egg hunt is scheduled for noon on Saturday, April 8, at Riggins Elementary School on Main Street. Ages 0-2, 3-Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade, and 3rd-5th grade.
WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Recreation District Building (old White Bird School) will host an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. for toddlers through age 12, with a raffle following. To help or donate, call Darla at 208-839-2205 (home) or 208-553-8130 (cell).
