GRANGEVILLE – “This will be an opportunity for community members to help guide their future, and for us to understand the true needs of their communities,” said Molly Sanchez, director of grants and community engagement for Innovia Foundation.
Innovia is hosting an informal event in Grangeville, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Free dinner and childcare will be provided. Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-data-a-north-central-idaho-community-conversation-registration-71081331175 to RSVP.
At this “data walk” event, Innovia will share results from a recent needs assessment and survey. This survey generally dealt with healthcare; however, within that subject, it encompasses many areas.
“There are many social determinants of health – such as housing needs, transportation, wages and food security,” explained Alicia Heiser, Innovia grants program associate. “These will be addressed, as well as other data aspects that were gathered.”
“But we want the personal stories and views that go along with the data,” Sanchez added. “We want to hear from the community members about their challenges, strengths and more.”
The information will be used to guide resources and strategic planning for the area.
Innovia changed its name from Inland Northwest Community Foundation two years ago. It was established in 1974 and encompasses 20 counties in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. It is headquartered in Spokane.
“We serve as a catalyst for change, bringing together donors, nonprofits, businesses and community leaders to create replicable and sustainable change,” the Innovia literature reads. “We work to invest in long-term solutions that make our region vibrant and healthy.”
Innovia Foundation invests $6 million annually into its communities through civic engagement, community grants and scholarships. Most recently, Grangeville Arts, Inc., received a grant of $7,000 to assist with the new band shell project at Pioneer Park.
