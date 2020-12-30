GRANGEVILLE — Paying for nothing? That’s the complaint raised before the Grangeville City Council at its meeting last week, in regards to a recently adopted base utility bill ordinance.
Heather Newson spoke to the council at its Dec. 21 meeting, regarding inequity in a utility bill she received for an Elk Street property. The Newsons had a rental home at the location and demolished it in preparation to build a duplex, and they were surprised to receive an $85 utility bill.
“To be asked to pay $85 a month when were not getting services is a lot,” she said. “We don’t even have a house there. We have zero water consumption, and to pay $85 so we have access to a line we’re not using seems like a lot to me.”
Newson explained her family has been buying and renovating properties within city limits, which she said grew out of complaints they had heard a few years ago of people building outside of Grangeville due to unavailable residences. The new ordinance, she said, is frustrating, feels like they are being punished for trying to improve the area, and is having them consider selling the property and building rentals outside city limits to avoid the hassle.
At issue is a city ordinance, adopted Nov. 2, that in part establishes all patrons pay a base utility rate for water, sewer and streetlight. The change was to make it equitable for all those who are connected to the system to be funding its continued maintenance. For example, the new rule eliminated the discount — only paying the $15 monthly water bond — for snowbirds who would reside elsewhere during the winter and shut off their water, and for vacant rentals that prior to this would pay a half-rate for sewer. (Story on this was first covered in the Nov. 11 issue of the Idaho County Free Press.)
At the meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy explained this revised ordinance came as the result of council and staff discussions since January on how to revise its fee formulas, in conjunction with developing water and sewer master plans for proposed system improvements and upgrades. On this, discussions were also held with landlords and property owners, with the concern being all system users should pay their fair share.
“We’re maintaining our whole system, and so that when a property owner comes in and says they want service, we turn it on and it works,” she said. “That’s what the base bill is paying for.”
Mayor Wes Lester explained patrons can request to be disconnected, but that to be reconnected it would cost not only the regular hookup fees, but as well, the equity buy-in fee currently at $4,400.
Equity buy-in fees are charged to properties that do not have existing services or to reconnect those that have been disconnected. Fees are dedicated toward utility system upgrades and expansions.
“We have a house with seven people in it, and we pay $145 a month,” Newson said. “This is half of that [referring to the Elk Street property bill], and no one is even living there. That’s the part I don’t like. How many times do we pay for something just to have access to it?... Usually, we pay for services, not access to services.”
“It’s very say to say, but this is not the end,” Lester responded. “The EPA and DEQ are forcing us into more upgrades, and we have a big water bond coming up and a big sewer bond coming up, and it’s going to raise bills again. It’s not the city pushing it. It’s big government, and the only way to make it equitable, everybody’s got to pay.”
•
The City of Grangeville has been in planning for the past few years on repairs and upgrades to its water and sewer systems.
These are to address issues such as infiltration and inflow, which is resulting in the wastewater plant having to unnecessarily treat storm and ground water, thus reducing its capacity and potentially resulting in violations of its federal discharge permit.
Last year, the water master plan was completed, and once the wastewater system process is complete, the city intends to present the combined project scope and budget to the public.
