Debco Construction has constructed an access road through the slide and has been working on compacting and placing rip rap on the buttress at the bottom of the slide.
The Selway Road will be open for local traffic through Saturday, Aug. 20, with one- to two-hour delays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, the road will be open and flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the slide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.