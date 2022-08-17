Selway Road 2022 photo

The roadway through the Selway Road slide area as of Aug. 14.

 Contributed photo / Debco Construction

Debco Construction has constructed an access road through the slide and has been working on compacting and placing rip rap on the buttress at the bottom of the slide.

The Selway Road will be open for local traffic through Saturday, Aug. 20, with one- to two-hour delays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, the road will be open and flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the slide.

