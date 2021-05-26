GRANGEVILLE — Well more than half a million dollars is poised to land within the City of Grangeville’s lap in federal fiscal recovery funds, and seeking a piece of this are organizers for establishing a broadband fiber line proposed to benefit all users within the five-county District 2 region.
Last Monday, May 17, the Grangeville City Council heard a presentation on the Orofino to Grangeville Fiber Backbone Project, an estimated $6.5 million project to complete a line loop through the region to provide redundancy, encourage competition for “last mile” providers, and benefit emergency services, commercial and residential users. Organizers — represented that evening by the Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA), the Port of Lewiston and the Broadband Task Force District 2 Interoperability Governance Board — are approaching counties and county seats in District 2 to help fund this project through a percentage of dollars each will be receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
For Grangeville, the request is $66,793 of its $667,933 ARPA allotment. (Note: This total is an estimate as final figures from the U.S. Treasury Department are still being finalized.) No discussion followed the proposal, and council will take this up at either its June 7 or 21 meeting.
According to the treasury, ARPA will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs. Among the authorized allocations, these funds can be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
“We’re proposing to use some of your monies to build out what is essentially a complete loop of fiber in District 2,” said Dave Taylor, 911 coordinator for Nez Perce County. As he explained, this would complete a loop from Moscow to Grangeville and back to Moscow. At its most basic, this offers a second leg of fiber coming into the region, providing redundancy in the event a section would be disrupted. That disruption has occurred a couple of times in the past few years, according to Airbridge Broadband co-owner and founder David McKnight, who attended as an audience member and provided his perspective.
“The problem is, you have one fiber line coming in from Lewiston to here,” Knight said, and it has been cut in the past, “and everybody goes down,” affecting everything from grocery cash registers and gas pumps to residential users. Completing this loop provides redundancy that is a benefit to all customers, as well as to providers, such as Airbridge.
“The best way to sum this up is regret,” Knight said, on foregoing putting the dollars now into fiber. “If you don’t do it, in two years, four years, you’ll wish you had done it because of the value it brings.”
A critical value of this would benefit public safety and emergency communications, according to Taylor.
“This would tie all our dispatch centers together,” he said, “and with next generation 911 coming down the road, and the types of data coming into those centers and what is going out to patrol officers and first responders from the centers, that is a lot more broadband data. We’re talking files that are gigabytes in size, and we need a big pipe to deliver those kinds of things.”
“This pipe is a big game saver,” he continued, “not only for emergency communications, but for business, health districts, schools and higher ed. It’s going to bring a better service into all these communities.”
Part of the plan would be for the port to manage the fiber plant, Taylor said, and they would sell and lease “dark” fibers to broadband providers to service their customers.
According to CEDA executive director Christine Frei, CEDA’s role has been in planning and organizing stakeholders to address the project’s financing side. CEDA looked at the available funding coming in and on how to get a broadband project off the ground as quickly as possible. They also realize there are more demands on municipalities for finite available dollars.
“We know you have high water and sewer needs,” Frei said, referencing the City of Grangeville’s plans in progress to address critical repairs, renovations and upgrades to its aging utility infrastructure. “So, I want you to know CEDA is aware and that asking you to put some dollars into this project can be very difficult because you have a high need, but we are asking counties to do this who are hoping the county seats realize the value and put a portion of their resources into it.”
According to information provided at the meeting, city seats were requested to make the following 10 percent allocations of their ARPA funding: Lewiston, $620,020; Moscow, $530,344; Grangeville, $66,793; Orofino, $63,946; and Nezperce, $9,451. Counties were requested to make 25 percent allocations (except Lewis County at 24 percent): Nez Perce, $1.950M; Latah, $1.917M; Idaho, $780,000; Clearwater $422,500; and Lewis, $175,500.
Frei said of the five counties, one has committed so far, and they have one more county seat to approach. The contribution amounts are suggested, and if that is not feasible, government entities are encouraged to give what they can, at which point organizers can determine to approach the state from an estimated $35 million it will have available.
Jaynie Bentz, assistant business manager for the port, explained they are working with CEDA on a grant to add 95 miles of fiber from Moscow to Lewiston to Cottonwood and into Grangeville: “We’re putting up the match to connect all these areas, but we need help with this las leg to create a loop for District 2.” She served on Governor Brad Little’s broadband task force in 2019, and she reiterated findings this region is the worst in the state: “North Central Idaho is struggling with broadband.” Part of this entails the lack of that “middle mile” of connectivity, without which, “you can’t invite competition to come in and offer services and tailor-made packages....”
“This is what this discussion is about,” Bentz continued. “It’s too big of a lift for any one entity to do, which is why we’re trying to rally all the county and county seats.”
