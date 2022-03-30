GRANGEVILLE — A grab bag of topics — from updating a criminal ordinance to changing animal control services — were hit by the Grangeville City Council at its meeting last Monday, March 21.
Looking to clarify and so improve its criminal codes, the city council adopted an ordinance update to its definition of disorderly conduct.
“In reviewing our ordinance, it wasn’t sufficient and it didn’t have language that was helpful to our police department,” explained city attorney Adam Green. “So I redrafted it , after looking at other cities as examples, and it covers conduct most likely to be used by police, which is mutual combat fighting, screaming on the street and causing a disturbance. It makes it really easy for officers to get a hold of the situation, and we can look at the criminal conduct later and see if we want to charge it.”
“It’s not that we use this on a tremendous basis,” said police chief Joe Newman, “but there are events we need that tool to use.”
On how the city handles animal control, the council approved a recommendation to enter into an agreement with the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). This was recommended by Animal Ark, which has provided fostering and rehoming services to the city for more than two decades, as the organization recently announced it is dissolving.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy said ARF will finish out the existing Animal Ark agreement through Sept. 30, at the same $100 per month to offset their costs.
“They want to see how it goes, make sure it works, but they are open to possibly renewing,” Kennedy said. “We’ll discuss that in August,” she continued, at which point the city will be finalizing its budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
To another topic, Mayor Wes Lester directed the council to be thinking on what they would like to see in the city’s revision of leases for broadcasting towers it manages on municipal land on the mountain. Currently the leases for towers, six total, are all different, he explained, and they want to standardize these, as well as update terms. At present, updates include the city being notified of subleases on towers, having towers marked with the owner and a contact number, and it is considering whether to charge for subleases.
A question was raised on what all towers are fenced in — not all are — and whether that should be required.
“We discussed that before,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “During snowmobile season, they’d just go over them anyway.” Expanding on that, Lester noted several years ago a citizen request was made for seven-foot fencing around the Inland Cellular tower.
“Well, in winter, the snow is seven feet deep,” he said, “so now, the snowcatters might be hitting the fence,” resulting in a liability issue.
Lester plans a council field trip later this summer to visit the property to familiarize members with the tower area’s structures and property lines.
Closing business, Green advised the council he has filed for the open Second Judicial District judge position, a nonpartisan race to be decided in the May 17 primary. He is currently unopposed. He noted that if he were elected to the position, the city will have to find a new city attorney. In that event, Green will serve through the year, until assuming the judge position in January 2023.
