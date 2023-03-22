WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Congress looks to develop national agricultural policy for the next several years through the 2023 Farm Bill, the National Association of Counties (NACo) is advocating for improved local involvement in public lands decisions. Representing the Gem State, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt testified this month before a Congressional committee.
Brandt serves as the Idaho representative to NACo’s Western Interstate Region Board of Directors, as well as its Public Lands Steering Committee. At the March 8 hearing, Brandt discussed the county role in public lands management and shared a series of recommendations for how the 2023 Farm Bill can strengthen the partnership between counties and federal partners in the successful management of public lands.
“I care deeply about my community, and I want to see it thrive through the promotion of a revitalized timber industry, greater recreation opportunities on public lands, healthy forests, and clean sources of water for our residents and visitors,” testified Brandt before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry. “Unfortunately, Idaho County and counties like it across America face numerous challenges stemming from our public lands that have negatively impacted the health of our environment and the livelihoods of our residents.”
In his testimony, Brandt emphasized the many challenges — and opportunities — that public lands counties face, including chronic revenue shortfalls, the growing threat of catastrophic wildfires, and how supporting stronger county participation in public lands management can lead to healthier ecosystems and more resilient communities.
Brandt spoke to counties playing an integral part in public lands management, participating with federal partners under NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) in contributing its expertise and insight, and engaging in joint management projects authorized through the Farm Bill, such as the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship Contracting.
“However, counties lack the authority to collect receipts from the sale of forest products from these projects and invest them in additional conservation or restoration initiatives, as our state counterparts can do,” he testified. “This hampers our ability to plan and execute local visions of public lands management that serve the needs of our residents.”
Brandt spoke to challenges Idaho County and other counties across the nation face, notably, nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries. Local jurisdictions struggle to make up revenue shortfalls, “... especially over the past 30 years as federal regulations drastically reduced timber harvests,” he said, and yet counties must still provide essential services — road and bridge maintenance, law enforcement EMS and fire, search and rescue, solid waste disposal, environmental compliance — for both residents and visitors to public lands each year.
“While we work closely with the U.S. Forest Service to better manage the resources under their control,” Brandt said, “we are restricted in our ability to influence outcomes on federal land within our jurisdiction.”
Brandt spoke to the worsening threat of wildfires, noting this consumes more of the USFS budget each year, cutting into forest management operations. Working toward goals of healthy forests, with the balance of both resource use and recreation, he said counties advocate for increasing timber harvests, reducing fuel loads through more mechanical thinning and controlled burns, reducing red tape through the NEPA process, “and combating frivolous special interest lawsuits that serve only to delay much-needed management of our National Forest System.”
In priorities NACo is supporting for the 2023 Farm Bill, Brandt advocated for reauthorization of the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP) and the Landscape-Scale Restoration (LSR) program.
“When talking about truly treating the land to combat wildfire and improve forest health, a few hundred-acre projects are simply inadequate to get the job done,” he said. “By enabling stronger partnerships with county governments, programs like CFLRP and LSR give our agency partners real options to carry out meaningful landscape treatments,” and as one benefit will “... increase the number of acres treated and help to reduce the threat of wildfire.”
He said counties also support reauthorization and expansion of shared stewardship contracting authorities for federal land management agencies — to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk, and generate more revenue for both the federal treasury and county critical services.
“Counties continue to serve as essential partners in public lands management, as well as leaders in improving forest health across the country,” Brandt said in conclusion. “We look forward to working with you to achieve our shared priorities for promoting responsible forest management that can serve the needs of our rural communities and the environment.”
