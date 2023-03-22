Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt in D.C. photo

Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt testified March 8 before the U.S. House Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry on the county role in public lands management and provided recommendations for the 2023 Farm Bill.

 Contributed photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Congress looks to develop national agricultural policy for the next several years through the 2023 Farm Bill, the National Association of Counties (NACo) is advocating for improved local involvement in public lands decisions. Representing the Gem State, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt testified this month before a Congressional committee.

Brandt serves as the Idaho representative to NACo’s Western Interstate Region Board of Directors, as well as its Public Lands Steering Committee. At the March 8 hearing, Brandt discussed the county role in public lands management and shared a series of recommendations for how the 2023 Farm Bill can strengthen the partnership between counties and federal partners in the successful management of public lands.

