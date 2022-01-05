Construction started Monday, Jan. 3, on the first of two Salmon River boat launches, which will complete a series of similar completed projects in Idaho County by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Work is underway at the Slate Creek boat ramp, and construction will begin Jan. 10 on the White Bird boat ramp. Both projects are set for tentative completion on March 31.
According to the BLM, during the past two years its Cottonwood field office has completed improvements at five popular boat launches accessing the Lower Salmon River — Pine Bar, Hammer Creek, Shorts Bar, and the launches at both Lucile recreation sites. These improvements, when fully completed, will improve access and provide a safer launching experience for visitors recreating on the river.
Recreation fee receipts from fee sites such as the Slate Creek recreation area, combined with deferred maintenance monies, are being used to fund the improvement work.
Taking advantage of lower water levels, work at the Slate Creek and the White Bird launch sites will include constructing new concrete ramps that extend further into the river.
While construction is underway, the boat ramps and adjacent area will be temporarily closed to provide for the public’s safety. Closures will be lifted as work at each site is completed. While construction is underway, the BLM recommends the boat ramp at Hammer Creek recreation area as an alternative launch site.
For information about recreation and fishing opportunities on the Lower Salmon River, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.
