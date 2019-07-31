GRANGEVILLE – What’s easiest on the pocketbook? Keeping the consumer in mind, the Grangeville City Council recently approved a modified funding alternative for proposed water system infrastructure improvements tentative to be implemented within the next two decades.
Alternative 3A would implement an annual 4.88 percent rate increase for the first 12 years of the 20-year plan, and go before the voters the first year to bond for constructing a new well and water storage tank. Money raised in the initial 10 years would cash fund water infrastructure improvements – including new pipe to improve pressure for fire protection, and address deteriorated sections -- for that next decade.
“It’s definitely a good middle of the road alternative,” said David Watkins, JUB engineering, which is finalizing the city’s water master plan for final review and adoption later this year. Of the alternatives being proposed, he said this one has less payments up front, and keeps it below the 5 percent mark that would require public hearings for approval.
“After adopting this plan, either this year or next year, do your first 4.88,” Watkins advised, to start putting money together for planned improvements. JUB is also in the process of developing an accompanying sewer master plan – laying out needed improvements – and he believed the city would want to wait until that is completed, and then put out a bond that combines both plans together.
Council unanimously approved Alternative 3 at its July 15 meeting, which was needed for JUB to incorporate the funding model and finalize the draft plan. However, Watkins said this plan, even after adoption, is not set in stone.
“You can also update it five years from now,” he said. “That’s very common, in five-year intervals, because things change, and these plans have a lot of assumptions built into them.
At the council’s July 1 meeting, public works director, Bob Mager, explained he worked with Watkins on Alternative 3A based on himself as a consumer on the system.
“I was looking at what hurt my wallet the most or least; that’s my money,” Mager said. This option allows for the well and storage tank work to be done within the first two to four years, some line infrastructure work, and some breathing room to address DEQ requirements. Consumers are in for a break around year 13 in the plan when the city’s current bond – and a $15 monthly charge – will end.
The alternative also provides a balance for needed funds, he explained, while keeping it manageable to maintain water consumption.
“If we don’t sell water, we don’t make money. We can’t live off the standard rate,” Mager said. Unlike other city services, water and sewer are not funded by tax dollars but are “enterprise funds” that run off revenues from usage. “You still have to keep it comfortable so I am still willing to turn my sprinker on.”
“This is the cheapest way to go, from a consumer standpoint,” said councilor Beryl Grant, “which makes sense because we’re all consumers [referring to the council as a whole]; we don’t get a break.”
Looking at the future of water, Mayor Wes Lester, at both council meetings, advocated installing irrigation or “purple” pipe as part of proposed infrastructure work. In early July, the council toured the city watershed, which includes a well-fed spring that in the municipality’s early days served its drinking water needs.
“The parks are requesting more water, the cemetery is requesting more water,” Lester said, during the July 15 meeting, “and I think we have other avenues besides pumping it out of the ground…. “It seems like if we have a trench open, if it’s cost effective to put more pipe in the ground, then we should be doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.