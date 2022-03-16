Idaho County will have an uneventful May primary election, with no contested seats for local positions. In contrast, Legislative District 7 will see a full slate of challengers for two incumbents.
Elections filings closed last Friday, March 11, for county and state offices. However, write-in candidates have through 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25 to file a declaration of intent.
Idaho County
Republican incumbents are running unopposed at this point for the May 17 primary election. Filed are Ted Lindsley of Grangeville (commission district 2, four-year term), Denis Duman of Cottonwood (commission district 3, two-year term); and Kathy Ackerman of Grangeville (county clerk), Kim Nuxoll of Grangeville (county assessor), Abbie Hudson of Grangeville (county treasurer), and Cody Funke of Cottonwood (county coroner); all these are four-year terms.
Legislative District 7
In the Republican primary for Dist. 7 Senate, incumbent Carl Crabtree of Grangeville faces challengers Cindy Carlson of Riggins, and Lewiston residents Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle.
For Dist. 7A Representative, Lynn Guyer of Cottonwood is challenging Mike Kingsley of Lewiston in the Republican primary. Kingsley currently serves as Dist. 6B representative; however, due to redistricting last fall his residency is now within District 7.
Unopposed for the District 7B Representative seat is Charlie Shepherd (R) of Pollock.
Legislative District 7 includes Idaho and Adams counties, and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area). Legislative terms are two years.
District 2 Judge
To succeed District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice, based in Grangeville, attorney Adam H. Green of Grangeville is the sole candidate. Judicial races are nonpartisan.
Other Races
Two Idaho County residents will be running in state races on the May 17 ballot.
Priscilla Giddings of White Bird is running in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, along with Scott Bedke of Oakley and Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville. Giddings currently serves as Dist. 7A Representative.
Paul Sand of White Bird is running in the Libertarian primary for governor, facing challenger John Dionne Jr., of Boise. Sand is a former White Bird city councilor.
