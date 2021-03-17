If you’ve needed a bathroom break along the Clearwater River, portable outhouses stationed along the way have provided a welcome relief. However, recent vandalism of these structures is costing Idaho Department of Fish and Game hundreds in replacement costs, and continued problems may result in reduced services.
According to an IDFG release, within the last two months, the agency replaced two out of three damaged portable toilets; one toilet was burned along the Clearwater at McGill hole near Orofino, another toilet was pushed in to the South Fork of the Clearwater River near mailbox hole, and the third was shot multiple times along the South Fork Clearwater River.
A portable outhouse that cost $50 to rent just a few years ago, costs $150 per month to rent in 2021, according to IDFG. Due to the high replacement costs and continued damage/maintenance, Idaho Fish and Game decided to not replace the toilet near McGill hole near Pink House access site near Orofino, yet Fish and Game did replace the other two along the South Fork Clearwater. It costs an additional $700 to replace each of these portable structures when damage occurs.
“Access sites are becoming more expensive to manage and maintain,” said Clearwater region access coordinator, Kevin Jones. Much of the money used to place, maintain and purchase these toilets (when vandalized) comes from dollars anglers spend on purchasing salmon and steelhead tags. According to Jones, IDFG works hard to make responsible financial decisions when using these sportsman’s dollars.
IDFG also has a major concern for safety, as these toilets are located along busy roadways. There could easily have been someone in or near the portable toilet structures when they were damaged. Idaho Fish and Game is concerned about public safety when folks are out recreating on the river. Vandalism to these portable toilets presents a great danger to the public.
“If Idaho Fish and Game sees continued abuse to these structures, we will have to reduce service,” Jones said. “For safety and budget concerns, Fish and Game simply cannot support the additional cost to continually replace and maintain these facilities.”
To support continued use of these facilities, IDFG asks the public to report vandalism as soon as possible, as well as information regarding recent damage incidents.
Contact the regional IDFG office at 208-799-5010.
