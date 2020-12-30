KAMIAH — Contractors are on schedule building the new Forest Supervisor’s Office in Kamiah, which according to the agency is an energy-efficient and uniquely designed building that showcases wood products from the local area.
“What makes this building so unique is that we are using materials from in and around our forests in Idaho,” said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “The building is economical, efficient and the aesthetics are absolutely beautiful. We are really happy to be helping our local economies by using a work force and wood products from our local area.”
Construction is employing area contractors and workers. Quality Contractors, LLC of Deary, Idaho was awarded the contract for the building and they are working with local subcontractors and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Tribal Employment Office to employ area tribal members.
This building will be the new home for U.S. Forest Service employees and replaces the current, aging, inefficient supervisor’s office buildings, according to a release.
The scheduled completion date is Sept. 12, 2021.
Mosaic Architects of Helena, Mont., designed the building site to blend into the landscape’s natural features with a sloped roof, large windows designed to optimize natural lighting and a subsurface floor level. The open floor plan reduces the footprint of the building while enhancing efficiency by promoting collaboration between employees and resource areas. Embedded within the design is the foundational Forest Service priority of sustainable resource stewardship—innovative technologies such as high R-value walls, high performance windows and a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) climate control system minimize the building’s operating cost, and the new design will exceed the most recent energy codes by 30 percent.
Timber products are prominently featured in the 15,000-square-foot building’s structural interior and exterior design, with cross-laminated timber roofing and raw timber support beams artfully placed throughout the office and meeting space.
